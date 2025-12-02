Film Notes December 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

It’s a Wonderful Life – A Beloved Holiday Tradition

Each December, Valentine Theatre screens It’s a Wonderful Life, the 1946 Frank Capra classic film starring James Stewart, Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore. The heartwarming story of George Bailey and the impact of one life on a community is a cherished annual tradition. 7:30pm Friday, December 19. Doors 6:30pm. Valentine Theatre, 410 Adams Street. 419-242-2787. valentinetheatre.com.

World AIDS Day Filmmaker Events – Documentary Screenings & Discussions

The University of Toledo honors World AIDS Day with two compelling filmmaker events. On Tuesday, December 2, 2025, the 2016 documentary Wilhemina’s War, directed by award-winning filmmaker June Cross, will screen at the CPA Center Theatre, Room 1036, followed by a panel discussion. 5:30pm Tuesday, December 2; 7:30pm. 2801 West Bancroft St. Admission is free. Reservations at Tix.com.

Continuing the celebration, the 2024 film Join the Club, directed by Kip Andersen and Chris O’Connell, will be shown at the Film/Video Lab Theatre. A panel discussion will follow, seats

are limited. Thursday, December 4. 7:30pm, University of Toledo, 1910 Rocket Drive. 800-586-5336. utoledo.edu.