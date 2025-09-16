Dungeons & Dragons Meets Grief and Healing in “She Kills Monsters”

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

“I saw She Kills Monsters when I was 15, and it changed my life,” Riley Runnels recalls. The play, with its mix of Dungeons & Dragons fantasy and heartfelt exploration of grief, gave them the courage to come out to friends and family. Now, years later, Riley has returned to that same story- this time not as an audience member, but as the director. For their debut, they chose the show that first helped them discover who they were, bringing it to life inside an unconventional venue: a planetarium dome.

Issue Box Theatre presents She Kills Monsters, Runnel’s directorial debut, Friday Sept. 19 and Saturday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, Sept. 21 at 2:30 pm at the University of Toledo Ritter Planetarium and Brooks Observatory.

From Performer to Director

Although Runnels has a long history of theater choreography and performance, directing an entire production was a first. “I was very nervous at first, and I keep joking this will be my one-hit wonder,” she said. However, with the help of some trusted collaborators and a supportive cast she found that the journey has been rewarding. “It’s been so gratifying to bring my vision to life with people I trust and love dearly,” Runnels said.

The Story of She Kills Monsters



The play follows Agnes, a high-school teacher who recently lost her parents and younger sister, Tilly in a tragic car accident. As Agnes struggles to rebuild her life she finds a Dungeons & Dragons module Tilly had created. As she immerses herself in the game, Agues discovers sides of her sister she never knew existed.

Embracing Open-Minded Storytelling

Runnels hopes audience members keep an open mind while experiencing the show, including Tilly’s identity.

“It’s important to stay open about everything- people’s grieving process, sexuality, even something like Dungeons & Dragons. Though it is seen as something that’s ‘nerdy’, Dungeons & Dragons can be a really impactful tool for self expression, wish fulfillment and other elements of your life that you might not be able to realize in reality that you can play through a game and experience some joy and fun with those around you that you’re playing with,” Runnels said.

Bringing Characters to Life

The play’s heart comes to life with the help of the crew and cast. Each actor adds depth and personality to the production, creating a fresh perspective on Agnes’s journey- and the world of Dungeons & Dragons.

For Andronicus Roberts, who plays Chuck, the Dungeon Master, the show is a perfect blend of humor, guidance and heart.

“He is obviously the storyteller, which as an actor I was immediately drawn into,” Robererts said. “Furthermore he provides emotional balance; providing context for Agnes’ grief while also creating whimsical banter to help her muster through. Chuck is the best teenage therapist you will ever meet.”

Mikayla Trimpey, portraying Agnes, connected deeply with her character’s journey of self-discovery throughout the play.

“Agnes is a 20-something going through a coming of age story. She is figuring out what she wants her life to look like. She’s described as average, and I get the sense that she’s just been going through the motions of life since losing her family- maybe even before that,” Trimpey said. “But with the help of her sister, she is encouraged to find adventure and excitement in the mundane and its through that process that she really discovers herself. The aimlessness is something I completely understand as it relates to my life, and I feel like I’m also going through the self discovery that is synonymous to being in your twenties.”

Exploring Grief and Connection

Trimpey and Roberts both hope the audience leaves the show with a deeper understanding of the grieving process as well as the importance of human connection.“Grief is so much more than just sadness, it is also love and joy and anger and confusion and numbness. I want the audience to see that the grieving process is messy and complex and everyone experiences it differently,” Trimpey said. “We tell this story in hopes that you may see a new community you didn’t know. Perhaps you already knew about that community, but now you can see them in a different light,” Roberts adds. “In times like this, togetherness is so important, and storytelling/theatre is how we hope to bring you closer.

A Collaborative Effort

Looking back on their journey with She Kills Monsters, Runnels expresses deep gratitude for everyone who helped bring the production to life. “I’m extremely grateful to Rosie Best (Founder of Issue Box Theatre) and the board of Issue Box for taking a chance on this concept,” she said. “I’m also really extremely grateful to the crew, for not laughing in my face when I told them all the ideas for tech for the show-instead, they dove right in and brought even more incredible things to the table than I could’ve imagined. And I also want to extend a huge thank you to the cast who are volunteering their time and their talent to step into these characters that are so impactful and important and tell a really crucial story.”

A Show for Everyone

Runnels urges people to check out the show as well as other upcoming Issue Box Theatre productions, including See Me Six and The Constitution Means to Me.

“If you are someone who has experienced grief, who has at once or is currently coming to terms with their sexuality? Or you love Dungeons & Dragons or you just wanna support local theater, this is the show for you,” Runnels said. “This show has something for everyone in it and I encourage everyone to come see it.”

To purchase tickets to the show, visit onthestage.tickets/show/issue-box-theatre1/68894afe8bed415509fed752.