Discover Local Creativity at the Anthony Wayne Studio Hop

Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 6, and get ready to immerse yourself in the creativity of the Anthony Wayne community during the Anthony Wayne Studio Hop. This free, self-guided art tour runs from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and invites visitors to explore the studios of local artists across the Anthony Wayne area.

The event is the perfect opportunity to enjoy a scenic drive, meet talented artists in their own creative spaces, and support local art. Whether you’re looking to purchase unique, handcrafted pieces or simply enjoy a day of inspiration, the Studio Hop offers something for everyone.

Participating Artists include:

Tina Tagle – Acrylic & Mixed Media

Laura Tagle – Mixed Media

Maggie Trzcinski – Pottery

Maria Herman – Fiber Art

Mollary Harris – Painted Rocks

Jenn Deca – Ceramics/Pottery

Linda Myers – Fabric Art

Paula Davis – Pastels

Teri Utz Berseee – Oils & Pastels

Julie Verhelst – Fiber Art

Virginia Panek – Artisan Crafts

Teri Lee – Acrylics & Oils

April Cook – Ceramics

Donlyn Meyers – Watercolors

Kathy Hofner – Lace Maker

R.C. Thomas – Oils

To plan your adventure, use the interactive map of participating studios available here, or simply scan the QR code provided on event materials.

The Anthony Wayne Studio Hop is sponsored by the Anthony Wayne Art Loop and Color of Fun, organizations dedicated to connecting the community with local artists and celebrating creativity.

For questions or more details, contact event organizer Tina Tagle at [email protected].

Don’t miss this chance to support hardworking local artists while enjoying a fun, art-filled adventure!





