Curtain Call: “Tuesdays with Morrie”

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A beloved memoir about life, friendship and facing loss will come to the stage this spring as Actors Collaborative Toledo presents a staged reading of Tuesdays with Morrie.

The two-person drama, based on the best-selling book by Mitch Albom, tells the story of Albom reconnecting with his former college professor, Morrie Schwartz, during the final months of Morrie’s life as he lives with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, (known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.)

Through weekly visits, their conversations explore love, family, forgiveness and what it means to live a meaningful life.

“This story is just beautiful,” said John Duvall. “It’s about relationships, family and how we deal with hardship and loss. It’s uplifting, but it’s also deeply emotional. I don’t think there will be a dry eye in the house.”

The staged reading will feature Duvall alongside veteran Toledo actor Paul Causman.

What is a staged reading?

While the production will feature movement and staging, the format allows audiences to focus closely on the story’s powerful dialogue.

“In a true reading, actors are simply reading from scripts,” Duvall explained. “This is a staged reading, so we’ll still have movement and character work. Some of it will be memorized, but the goal is to let the words really shine.”

The approach also highlights the contrast between the two characters, particularly as Morrie’s physical abilities change through the course of the story.

“As the director, I want audiences to see that contrast of Mitch moving freely while Morrie gradually becomes confined to a chair,” Duvall explains.

A reunion between two Toledo actors

For Duvall and Causman, the show is also a personal reunion.

“Paul is a brilliant actor,” Duvall said. “He actually directed me when I was very young, and I learned so much from him, as both an actor and a director.” The pair have shared the stage before, including in the play Art, and Duvall said returning to perform together is something special.

“It’s always a joy to perform with him,” he said. “Any time you get a chance to see Paul perform, that alone is a reason to come see a show.”

John Duvall: returning home to Toledo theatre

For Duvall, the production also marks a meaningful personal milestone. The longtime theatre artist recently returned to Toledo after spending seven years in North Carolina. He is now serving as Arts Entrepreneurship Manager at Toledo School for the Arts and as president of Actors Collaborative Toledo.

“I’m thrilled to be back in Toledo,” Duvall said. “This is the first time I’ll be performing since returning and it means a lot (to me) to do it here in the Toledo theatre community.”

Duvall’s theatre roots run deep. He began acting in sixth grade through the Maumee summer theatre program and later became a regular performer in the region. He previously owned the local business Honey I’m Home and worked at Toledo School for the Arts before his move south.

Even while living in North Carolina, he stayed involved with Actors Collaborative Toledo, the company he helped create. “I founded ACT with the idea of bringing artists together,” he said. “The goal is to produce smaller, contemporary shows that spark conversation and to collaborate with other nonprofits in the community.”

Theatre with a purpose

That mission is reflected in the upcoming production, centering on a man living with ALS. The disease is a progressive neurodegenerative condition that affects the nerve cells responsible for voluntary muscle movement.

“Any time you can do a play that impacts the community around you, that’s important,” Duvall said. “Being able to share this beautiful story while also supporting ALS research makes it even more meaningful.”

Upcoming events from Actors Collaborative Toledo

Actors Collaborative Toledo has several additional events on the horizon. Duvall will reprise his solo performance of “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” at Toledo Pride later this year. The one-person play features Duvall portraying nine different characters.

The company also hosts an annual three-day improv festival at Trinity Church, showcasing performers from across the region.

“We want to create theatre that brings people together,” Duvall said.

Temple Shomer Emunim. 6453 W Sylvania Ave.

Tuesdays with Morrie – Staged Reading Featuring John Duvall and Paul Causman. April

30 – 7:30pm, May 2 – 7:30pm, May 3 – 3pm. Tickets: act419.org