Curtain Call: Theatre Fest Showcases Local Talent and Builds Community Connections

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Festival connects performers, volunteers and theatre lovers

For Amber Wilkes, theatre has been a lifelong passion and a source of connection, creativity and community.

Now, after years of seeking a way to bring the region’s theatre community together that vision is reality with the Toledo Area Theatre Fest, Saturday, July 11, at the historic Ohio Theater.

“This festival was born from a simple idea: get all of my favorite creatives in one room,” said Wilkes. “We work so hard throughout the year producing shows and rehearsing. We rarely get the chance to simply come together and celebrate what we’ve built.”

A community rich with opportunity Wilkes believes the Greater Toledo theatre scene is one of the region’s best-kept secrets.

With dozens of theatre organizations producing shows year-round, opportunities for performers, technicians, designers, directors and volunteers are abundant. Yet many people remain unaware of how accessible community theatre can be.

“We have shows auditioning every month,” Wilkes explained. “There are opportunities everywhere, but a lot of people don’t know where to find them.”

That challenge inspired Wilkes to create both the festival and a social media platform, GoSeeaShowToledo, on Facebook and Instagram, to helps local artists and audiences keep track of local productions and auditions. Festival aims to bridge that gap by creating a welcoming entry point for anyone interested in getting involved.

Theatre for everyone

One of the festival’s primary goals is to make theatre approachable. Throughout the day, guests will enjoy performances from local theatre organizations, educational workshops, networking opportunities, raffles, games, vendors and food trucks.

“People may think theatre is intimidating from the outside,” said Wilkes. “But once you step into the community, you’ll find of the most welcoming people you’ll ever meet.”

Showcasing local talent

Festival attendees will also experience live performances from theatre organizations across the region, including Toledo Repertoire Theatre, The Village Players, Oregon Community Theatre, Stone Productions and HappyPlace Productions.

Each company will present short excerpts from current or upcoming productions, offering audiences a snapshot of the variety and quality of local theatre being produced.

“The talent in Toledo is top-notch,” Wilkes said. “People are often surprised by just how professional and exciting community theatre can be. We need more people,” Wilkes said.

“Whether that’s acting, directing, stage managing, building sets, running lights, helping with costumes or volunteering. If you’ve been watching from afar and wondering how to get involved, this is the place to start.”

The Thrifty Thespian: a treasure hunt for theatre lovers

A festival attraction will be The Thrifty Thespian, a theatre-themed thrift store filled with donated costumes, scripts, playbills, rehearsal gear, sheet music, theatre merchandise, accessories and memorabilia. “Old costumes, props, dancewear, music books, show merchandise you never know what you’ll find and proceeds will be donated to The Ohio Theater to support ongoing renovations,” Wilkes said.

Questions? Email: [email protected]

Event Details

Toledo Area Theatre Fest

Saturday, July 11, 10am – 7pm

The Ohio Theater & Children’s Theatre Workshop Studios. 3114 Lagrange St.

General Admission: $20

Workshop Add-Ons: $15 each