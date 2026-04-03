Curtain Call: NYC’s Legendary Flamenco Vivo at The Valentine

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Flamenco Vivo, a prominent and respected U.S. flamenco company, brings their latest show, Quinto Elemento (The Fifth Element) to the Valentine Theater April 28 and 29. With a groundbreaking show, featuring an international cast of dancers, singers, and musicians, this will be Flamenco Vivo’s first Toledo appearance and their first performance of the show following its debut at New York City’s Joyce Theater.

Carlota Santana founded Flamenco Vivo in New York City in 1983 with a mission to perform, but also to educate, empower and, ultimately, to preserve flamenco as a living art form. In addition to performances, the company provides arts education to nurture the

next generation of flamenco artists and educators. Santana has been called “The Keeper of Flamenco” by Dance Magazine. Although Santana favors the traditional form of flamenco, she works with artists who add their own contemporary flavor to the artform.

Quinto Elemento — The Fifth Element

The company will perform Quinto Elemento, which Santana says references the four elements (Earth, Fire, Water and Air) while including a fifth element, flamenco, as a core which holds everything together. “This choreography is traditional flamenco. There are sections of the show dedicated to each element.

For example, fire is about the strength we derive from the sun. In this piece we have an artist that incorporates a shawl to symbolize the movement of the cosmos.” Traditional flamenco has a strength and power in the expression and movement of the dancers. It’s something we feel in the presence of the music. You know it even if you can’t articulate it. Movement, gesture, posture, become a language that is beyond words. The dancer’s intricate footwork responds to the music and musician in real time as if in a conversation all their own. . . Flamenco’s raw authenticity continues to captivate contemporary audiences, just as it has for hundreds of years.

Performances for Kids

There will be two School Day presentations, exposing students to the culture and history of flamenco dance. Santana explains, “There will be a teaching artist that will explain to the kids how we use castanets and how we make sounds with our feet. We also will include them in practicing movements, before closing with a question and answer segment.” Students will learn vocabulary to describe the music, instruments and movements they see. In addition to widening a child’s world view, perhaps a future dancer will be among the students, tol carry the torch for flamenco, ensuring its continuation.

Art and Culture grant

Flamenco Vivo is a world-class dance company whose performances have entertained and educated audiences for forty years. “The Greater Toledo Community Foundation makes these performances possible through an Art and Culture grant,” says Kelly Trame, The Valentine Theater’s Director of Development. Flamenco Vivo keeps traditional flamenco alive while also supporting innovative, experimental performances that blend both the old and the new.

“Recently we had a guest dancer who brought a keyboard and electronic music elements into her performance,” Santana explains, adding, “Flamenco is changing daily. I’m still in love with traditional flamenco but there are all kinds of exciting things happening in flamenco.”

Tickets at the Valentine Theater box office or visit valentinetheatre.com. $28-$51.