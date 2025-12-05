Curtain Call: Live Arts Toledo: New Name, New Space, New Era

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

The former Masonic Temple, a building attached to the Stranahan Theatre has been empty and lifeless since the 1990s. Now, following two years of renovations, Live Arts Toledo has moved into the structure, breathing new life into the space and bringing people together through creative expression. Live Arts Toledo (LAT) kicks off the beginning of a new era of Glass City live arts, but they aren’t new to Toledo. The organization has been working to provide audiences with cultural experiences under their previous name, Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts. Moving to a new location inspired a new name and a refined mission.

A creative home for collaboration

Zak Vassar, President and CEO of LAT, said that the organization wanted a location to unify three separate locations across the Toledo area, divided by artistic focus. The new home now houses the Toledo Ballet, the Toledo Symphony, and LAT’s educational programing, all under one roof, helping to bridge those disciplines.

“The goal is to create a space that is active and bright,” Vassar said. The vision for the building is to have a center for live arts not just for performing arts. Thus the new name Living Arts Toledo was born to rebrand the organization and its vocation. LAT will serve as a hub for artists, across disciplines, to convene in one location, and to buildcommunity through performances, educational programs for all ages, school outreach and more.

A stage for every kind of art

The building has rooms which can accommodate a varity of uses with more intimacy than the grand Stranahan stage. Vassar said these spaces provide opportunities for smaller artistic experiences such as folk music, jazz and spoken word poetry. He is excited to expand the range of artistry in these spaces and to grow the arts scene in the city. “I believe in Toledo,” he said, “Our doors are open wide, whether you play an instrument or dance on stage, we hunger for art. I want this organization to be the first place to (seek those outleets for expressions). Everyone is welcome.”

More info at 419-246-8000. https://www.artstoledo.com/ 4747 Heatherdowns Blvd