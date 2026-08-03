Curtain Call: Leonard Pelkey Celebrates Joy and Community During Toledo Pride

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Actors Collaborative Toledo brings the one-man show to TSA

In a society that often judges what makes us different, The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey is a reminder that individuality should be celebrated.

The one-person play, performed by John Duvall and directed by Jeffrey Albright, explores the life and legacy of Leonard Pelkey, a flamboyant teenager whose life leaves an unexpected impact on those around him.

Presented by Actors Collaborative Toledo in collaboration with Toledo School for the Arts, the production will be performed at the Toledo School for The Arts Black Box Theater, August 8-9. A portion of the proceeds will benefit PRISM, TSA’s LGBTQ+/ally alliance.

Celebrating Differences

The play invites audiences to embrace what makes each person unique and reflect on the legacy they leave behind. “It speaks to celebrating each other’s differences, how we love, why we love, and what we leave behind,” Duvall said.

In a world divided Leonard Pelkey reminds us that our differences are what make us unique. “At this point in our culture and our world, it’s so important to remind each other that it’s okay to be different,” Albright said. While Leonard is assumed to be a young gay man, Duvall says that’s only one part of the story. “Leonard could have been Black. He could have been obese. He could have been in a wheelchair. What made him different doesn’t really matter because we all have those areas where we’re different, …So the fact that he might be gay is irrelevant. It could be any marginalized aspect of our humanity. No one exists on an island.”

A Community Connection

The message of embracing individuality extends beyond the stage. place during Toledo Pride, the production’s partnership with PRISM, Toledo School for the Arts’ LGBTQ+/ally alliance, encourages continued community conversations on inclusion and equality.

ACT has a continuing tradition of giving back to the community. The organization regularly donates a portion of its proceeds to causes that align with the themes of its productions. “We try to give some of our money to causes that we believe in,” Albright said.

“And that kind of aligns with the show that we’re doing,” Duvall adds. “ If it’s a show about unhoused people, we’ll give it to Fair Housing..It’s in our name to be collaborative.”

One Actor, Nine Characters

Beyond the message and community impact, the production offers a unique theatrical experience: a one-man-show. With just two people shaping the production, the format allows for more creative freedom and trust between actor and director. “I love it because it’s just you and the actor, and to me it’s the rawest form of collaboration…it’s really about the craft of storytelling,” Albright said. “…It’s a challenge only if you don’t find the right actor.”

Albright says Duvall was the right choice for the demanding role. He carries the performance, portraying all nine characters featured in the production, including five men and four women. Every moment of the show relies on Duvall’s skill and preperation.

“If you screw up, there’s no one there to help you. You are up there by yourself,” Duvall said.

Bringing each character to life requires Duvall to look beyond the lines and to understand the characters.

More Than Acceptance

While the production features only one performer on stage, its message reaches far beyond one person’s story.

For Duvall, the play encourages audiences to reflect not only on the impact they have on others and the legacy they create, but also on the differences that make everyone unique.

“It’s not about accepting differences,” DuVall said. “It’s celebrating differences in people.”

Purchase tickets at act419.booktix.com/dept/main/e/Leonard. Toledo School for the Arts Black Box Theatre, 1401 Adams St., Saturday, August 8, 7:30 pm and Sunday, August 9, 2 pm.