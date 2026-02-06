Curtain Call: A Roundup of Local Theater & Live Performance

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

From Neil Simon and Jane Austen to opera, orchestral concerts and contemporary favorites, area theaters offer a rich mix of live entertainment this month.

Blithe Spirit

Noël Coward’s witty supernatural comedy channels a novelist haunted by the ghost of his late wife.

Performances: Sunday, Feb 1 at 2:30pm

Location: Toledo School for the Arts Black Box 1401 Adams St., Toledo

Tickets & Info: 419-246-8732 | ts4arts.org

Sense and Sensibility

A fresh, playful adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel explores love, reputation and societal pressure through the fortunes of the Dashwood sisters. Adult $20, Student $15.

Performances: Friday-Sunday, Feb 6–15 F, S, TR: 7pm and Sun 2pm

Location: Village Players, 2740 Upton Ave., Toledo

Tickets & Info: 419-472-6817 | thevillageplayers.org

Love, Loss & What I Wore

Presented by Waterville Playshop, this funny and heartfelt production celebrates clothing, memory and the stories woven between them.

Performances: Friday-Sunday, Feb 6–8 at 7:30pm

Location: Maumee Indoor Theatre, 601 Conant St., Maumee

Tickets & Info: 419-897-8902 | watervilleplayshop.org

The Odd Couple (Male & Female Versions)

Neil Simon’s classic comedy doubles the laughs with both the traditional male version and the female adaptation, each delivering timeless humor.

Performances: Friday-Sunday, Feb 13–22, Male: 13 & 21: 7:30pm, 15: 3pm | Female: 14 & 20: 7:30pm, 22: 3pm

Location: Fassett Auditorium, 3025 Starr Ave., Oregon

Tickets & Info: 419-691-1398 | octshows.org

Valentine’s Day by Candlelight

An intimate, candlelit evening of chamber music featuring love songs and classical favorites—perfect for a romantic Valentine’s celebration.

Performances: Saturday, Feb 14 at 7pm

Location: Toledo Center for Live Arts, Robert Bell Studio, 425 Jefferson Ave., Toledo

Tickets & Info: 419-246-8000 | liveartstoledo.com

Book of Days

A thoughtful and intimate production examining memory, grief and small-town life, staged in downtown Bowling Green.

Performances: Friday-Sunday, Feb 20–March 1 Various times

Location: Black Swamp Players, 115 E. Oak St., Bowling Green

Tickets & Info: onthestage.tickets/black-swamp-players

Lost in Yonkers

Neil Simon’s Pulitzer Prize–winning play explores family, resilience and survival through the eyes of two boys left in the care of a grandmother in 1942 Yonkers.

Performances: Friday-Sunday, Feb 20–March 1 Various times

Location: Toledo Repertoire Theatre,16 Tenth St., Toledo

Tickets & Info: 419-243-9277 | toledorep.org