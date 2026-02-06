Friday, February 6, 2026
BECOME A MEMBER
Home Arts & Culture Theatre Curtain Call: A Roundup of Local Theater & Live Performance

Curtain Call: A Roundup of Local Theater & Live Performance

By Melissa Lee

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

From Neil Simon and Jane Austen to opera, orchestral concerts and contemporary favorites, area theaters offer a rich mix of live entertainment this month.

Blithe Spirit

Noël Coward’s witty supernatural comedy channels a novelist haunted by the ghost of his late wife.

Performances: Sunday, Feb 1 at 2:30pm
Location: Toledo School for the Arts Black Box 1401 Adams St., Toledo
Tickets & Info: 419-246-8732 | ts4arts.org

Sense and Sensibility

A fresh, playful adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel explores love, reputation and societal pressure through the fortunes of the Dashwood sisters. Adult $20, Student $15.

Performances: Friday-Sunday, Feb 6–15 F, S, TR: 7pm and Sun 2pm
Location: Village Players, 2740 Upton Ave., Toledo
Tickets & Info: 419-472-6817 | thevillageplayers.org

Love, Loss & What I Wore

Presented by Waterville Playshop, this funny and heartfelt production celebrates clothing, memory and the stories woven between them.

Performances: Friday-Sunday, Feb 6–8 at 7:30pm
Location: Maumee Indoor Theatre, 601 Conant St., Maumee
Tickets & Info: 419-897-8902 | watervilleplayshop.org

The Odd Couple (Male & Female Versions)

Neil Simon’s classic comedy doubles the laughs with both the traditional male version and the female adaptation, each delivering timeless humor.

Performances: Friday-Sunday, Feb 13–22, Male: 13 & 21: 7:30pm, 15: 3pm | Female: 14 & 20: 7:30pm, 22: 3pm
Location: Fassett Auditorium, 3025 Starr Ave., Oregon
Tickets & Info: 419-691-1398 | octshows.org

Valentine’s Day by Candlelight

An intimate, candlelit evening of chamber music featuring love songs and classical favorites—perfect for a romantic Valentine’s celebration.

Performances: Saturday, Feb 14 at 7pm
Location: Toledo Center for Live Arts, Robert Bell Studio, 425 Jefferson Ave., Toledo
Tickets & Info: 419-246-8000 | liveartstoledo.com

Book of Days

A thoughtful and intimate production examining memory, grief and small-town life, staged in downtown Bowling Green.

Performances: Friday-Sunday, Feb 20–March 1 Various times
Location: Black Swamp Players, 115 E. Oak St., Bowling Green
Tickets & Info: onthestage.tickets/black-swamp-players

Lost in Yonkers

Neil Simon’s Pulitzer Prize–winning play explores family, resilience and survival through the eyes of two boys left in the care of a grandmother in 1942 Yonkers.

Performances: Friday-Sunday, Feb 20–March 1 Various times
Location: Toledo Repertoire Theatre,16 Tenth St., Toledo
Tickets & Info: 419-243-9277 | toledorep.org

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

From Neil Simon and Jane Austen to opera, orchestral concerts and contemporary favorites, area theaters offer a rich mix of live entertainment this month.

Blithe Spirit

Noël Coward’s witty supernatural comedy channels a novelist haunted by the ghost of his late wife.

Performances: Sunday, Feb 1 at 2:30pm
Location: Toledo School for the Arts Black Box 1401 Adams St., Toledo
Tickets & Info: 419-246-8732 | ts4arts.org

Sense and Sensibility

A fresh, playful adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel explores love, reputation and societal pressure through the fortunes of the Dashwood sisters. Adult $20, Student $15.

- Advertisement -

Performances: Friday-Sunday, Feb 6–15 F, S, TR: 7pm and Sun 2pm
Location: Village Players, 2740 Upton Ave., Toledo
Tickets & Info: 419-472-6817 | thevillageplayers.org

Love, Loss & What I Wore

Presented by Waterville Playshop, this funny and heartfelt production celebrates clothing, memory and the stories woven between them.

Performances: Friday-Sunday, Feb 6–8 at 7:30pm
Location: Maumee Indoor Theatre, 601 Conant St., Maumee
Tickets & Info: 419-897-8902 | watervilleplayshop.org

The Odd Couple (Male & Female Versions)

Neil Simon’s classic comedy doubles the laughs with both the traditional male version and the female adaptation, each delivering timeless humor.

Performances: Friday-Sunday, Feb 13–22, Male: 13 & 21: 7:30pm, 15: 3pm | Female: 14 & 20: 7:30pm, 22: 3pm
Location: Fassett Auditorium, 3025 Starr Ave., Oregon
Tickets & Info: 419-691-1398 | octshows.org

Valentine’s Day by Candlelight

An intimate, candlelit evening of chamber music featuring love songs and classical favorites—perfect for a romantic Valentine’s celebration.

Performances: Saturday, Feb 14 at 7pm
Location: Toledo Center for Live Arts, Robert Bell Studio, 425 Jefferson Ave., Toledo
Tickets & Info: 419-246-8000 | liveartstoledo.com

Book of Days

A thoughtful and intimate production examining memory, grief and small-town life, staged in downtown Bowling Green.

Performances: Friday-Sunday, Feb 20–March 1 Various times
Location: Black Swamp Players, 115 E. Oak St., Bowling Green
Tickets & Info: onthestage.tickets/black-swamp-players

Lost in Yonkers

Neil Simon’s Pulitzer Prize–winning play explores family, resilience and survival through the eyes of two boys left in the care of a grandmother in 1942 Yonkers.

Performances: Friday-Sunday, Feb 20–March 1 Various times
Location: Toledo Repertoire Theatre,16 Tenth St., Toledo
Tickets & Info: 419-243-9277 | toledorep.org

Previous article
Chowline: Spice up your life in the cold weather
Next article
Valentine’s Day Events and Galentine’s Celebrations in Toledo 2026
Melissa Lee
Melissa Lee

Recent Articles

Our Latest Digital Issue

Explore

Magazines

Digital Edition Archive

© 2024 Toledo City Paper. All Rights Reserved. Website development by Web Publisher PRO

Toledo City Paper
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.