Comedic Writer Aug Stone Coming to Toledo

Aug Stone is coming to Toledo to read an expert from his book, The Ballad Of Buttery Cake Ass at Culture Clash Records in downtown Toledo on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 4 pm.

The Ballad Of Buttery Cake Ass is “a hilarious quest to find the legendary Buttery Cake Ass record,” Stone said.

According to Louder Than War, music and culture magazine, the book is similar to cult classics Monty Python and Spinal Tap.

When he was 15 years old, Stone and his best friend would go to record stores and ask them for records from bands that they would make up; Buttery Cake Ass was one of those bands.

“The day I heard him ask the clerk at Cutler’s in New Haven, CT if they had anything by Buttery Cake Ass was a moment of euphoric glee that I will never forget,” Stone said, in a press release about the book. “Writing The Ballad Of Buttery Cake Ass was an attempt to capture the sheer joy and inventiveness of comedy back then, circa 1992. In the process, I got to re-examine my own obsessive record collecting through a new lens as well as revisit the ridiculous aspects of playing in my first few bands, bringing me to a greater appreciation and love for both.”

He describes the book as a comedic “love letter to music and an ode to record collecting and being in your first band.”

He also has written two other books: Nick’s Cave’s Bar and Off-License To Kill, as well as his journalism and short stories appearing in several websites and magazines.

A man of many hats, Stone is not only a writer and author, but a comedian and musician as well.

He was a founding member of two bands, H Bird and The Soft Close-Ups, as well as performed in several other bands.

When performing his comedy, he goes by Young Southpaw, who is known for his “absurdist stream-of-consciousness raconteur”, according to Stone.

Check out Aug Stone’s website for more information on the event and his books at augstone.com/books.