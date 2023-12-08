Toledo Writer’s Workshop: Where Dreams Become Reality

Writers often experience dilemmas including lack of inspiration, being inspired when not in a position to capture their ideas, writer’s block, lack of meaningful feedback and more. For many, those creative challenges can become daunting. After the success of being published, the pressure can feel nearly insurmountable. The stress alone can be enough to kill the creative drive.

The Toledo Writer’s Workshop assists local writers in working through those obstacles to achieve their creative goals.

A gaggle of great ideas

The Writer’s Workshop group, self-described eclectic writers who have banded together to fight the tyranny of self doubt, discouragement and writer’s block, shares ideas and mutual support, with constructive criticism by like-minded people.

The Workshop operates from the common belief that very few writers are capable of editing their own work, and that no writer truly works alone, requiring collaboration to write a book. There are no restrictions on the writing The Workshop will accept for review, welcoming fiction, non-fiction, memoirs and poetry.

Aspiring writers can have their work reviewed in a mature and respectful manner by people whose sole motivation is to help another writer. By having their work read by others, the anxiety of publishing is eased, allowing for a greater readiness to accept criticism to improve their stories.

A workshop in detail

During a Workshop session, a chosen piece is distributed to attendees who read the copy, making any corrections before discussing their ideas and any technical or plot issues they have found with the writer. The idea is to help encourage writers to grow and improve their story without defeating their sense of inspiration. Writers who don’t have material ready for reviewing are welcome to attend and share their support and knowledge.

The Writer’s Workshop meets Tuesdays at 7 pm at the Biggby Coffee, 4031 N. McCord Road, Sylvania. Check out their Facebook page for information on upcoming workshops and events.