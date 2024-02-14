Toledo Journalist’s New Audiobook and Memoir of Confessions

The date is April 21, 2016. Rumors abound. Misinformation and speculation spread like wildfire. In the wake of conflicting hearsay, the world holds its collective breath.

But the rumors are confirmed: rock and roll icon Prince Rogers Nelson, is dead. A fentanyl overdose is the culprit. He died in an elevator in his Paisley Park estate. The music industry and fans mourn. Authorities vie for answers.

For Jason Webber, Prince’s sudden death was a turning point, a catalyst for deep introspection and confronting a sordid past of bad behavior, narcissism and toxic masculinity.

Meet the author

Born and raised on the west coast, Webber is now a Toledo area journalist and author, having written for the Toledo City Paper (he is a former Assignment Editor) and currently writing for The Blade. He has written professionally since high school.

Between stints as a full-time journalist, he worked for Psychopathic Records—the label behind the Insane Clown Posse.

Much of what made Webber the man he is today stems from his childhood. He was adopted by strict, evangelical parents who kept him living in fear of authority for most of his youth. Then, when they adopted two more children, his favor with his adopted parents wane, and his years as the “good child” were over.

Young Webber decided he didn’t want to be good anymore. He wanted to have fun; he wanted to be bad.

Purple Bananas, coming through speakers near you

Webber began writing in earnest the day Prince died and has taken few breaks since. Purple Bananas (September 2020), his first published book, explains his life’s premise; “Scared, bullied and living with a crippling stutter, his life seems hopeless…until one day he sees a tiny androgynous Black man in heels on the television. There’s something magnetic about this man―named Prince―and Jason starts to find a way to navigate through the world with Prince’s music as his guiding light.”

Nearly four years after the book’s release, and a Reader’s Favorite for best music book award later, Webber created an audiobook for Purple Bananas (February 2024), narrated by Mike Dawson (voice and Co-Producer of The Adam Carolla Show podcast) whom Webber met through an old friend from LA.

“Dawson is perfect for this book,” Webber explains, adding, “A great rock and roll voice.”

Following the audiobook, Webber plans to turn Purple Bananas into a movie, and he has already started drafting a script.

Mr. Fantastic Bastard

What started as a series of essays and blog posts, Mr. Fantastic Bastard (February 2024) is Webber’s latest release.

“It’s an extremely f—ed up book,” Webber admits, “with a lot of heart. Love it or hate it, you will never forget it.”

In this book, he takes a deep dive into his past, staring down into his dysfunctional childhood, abandonment issues, gender identity while exploring his own mortality. Some parts are sweet and endearing, others raunchy and gross. Webber describes it as an honest examination of his never-ending, and often misguided, search for peace and love.

The search leads through sexual trysts and failed relationships, while being a total jerk to most everyone along the way. With the book Webber hopes to teach that men do not have to “go to an orgy” to feel good about themselves. After all the awful, terrible things he did to people who cared about him, he never found the love or self-acceptance he sought. While he does not expect the people from that part of his life to forgive him, he hopes penning this book will help him to forgive himself.

Webber plans to release his next book, Shadoobie―a collection of rock journalism―in the summer of 2025.