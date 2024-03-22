Toledo City Paper’s Bookstore Roundup

Toledo is home to a variety of bookstores which afford an opportunity to escape everyday life, learn new information or fall in love with fictional characters. If you’re looking for a new book to add to your library and want to buy local, check out these Toledo bookstore gems.

NeverMore Used Bookstore

2628 W Central Ave.

419-593-0093

nevermore-used-bookstore.business.site

Hours: 10am-6pm, Monday through Thursday; 10am-5pm, Friday and Saturday; 11am-5pm Sunday

NeverMore, a local used bookstore, takes clean, good-condition books for 25% off purchases for store credit. Find a hidden gem or a favorite popular fiction or nonfiction book at the store which boasts a friendly, knowledgeable and helpful staff to help you find what you want, or, perhaps, what you didn’t know you wanted.

Encore Books

4400 Heatherdowns Blvd. Suite 15

419-389-1155

encorebookstol@gmail.com

encorebookstol.com

Hours: 10am-6pm, Tuesday through Saturday

Encore Books occupies a large retail space (4,600 square feet), with over 100,000 gently books spanning all genres for book lovers. They support local authors, accepting books for store credit, while striving to keep prices low to allow Toledo-area readers to more easily access the ever-changing inventory.

Gathering Volumes

196 E South Boundary, Perrysburg

567-336-6188

denise@gatheringvolumes.com

gatheringvolumes.com

Hours: 10am-4:30pm, Monday; 11am-5:30pm, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 12pm-7pm, Thursday; 12pm-3pm, Sunday

Gathering Volumes, a community-based, independent bookstore, allows anything not found in-store to be special-ordered along with a growing selection of both new and used books available on the website. The store is host to a plethora of author events and book clubs.

Finch & Fern Book Co

641 Main St., Sylvania

419-882-2500

finchandfernbooks.com

Hours: 11am-7pm, Tuesday through Thursday; 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday; 11am-5pm Sunday

Finch & Fern Book Co is an independent, woman-owned bookstore, located in downtown Sylvania. Offering releases, events, book clubs and readings by local authors in a spacious reading lounge and kids’ area.

Old Gilead Books

24139 Front St., Grand Rapids

(419) 830-3088

facebook.com/thehappyhistoriangr

Hours: 10am-5pm, Monday through Saturday; 12pm-5pm, Sunday

Old Gilead Books, previously known as the Happy Historian Book Shop, is located in downtown Grand Rapids. A narrow, deep space, in an old library-esque atmosphere, complete with a Persian rug, hanging lights and a loveable ‘book cat’.

Novel Blends

116 S Main St., Bowling Green

567-413-4494

instagram.com/novelblends

Hours: 9am-3pm, Monday through Wednesday; 9am-4pm, Thursday through Saturday; 11am-3pm, Sunday

Novel Blends is “Northwest Ohio’s premier destination” for rare and used books. It also offers an array of local and regional coffee along with delicious hand-made baked goods. They encourage patrons to take advantage of the “living room-like” space, allowing them to get lost in their new favorite book.

Grounds for Thought

174 S Main St., Bowling Green

419-354-3266

groundsforthought.com

Hours: 7am-8pm, daily

Grounds For Thought provides a community gathering space along with over 250,000 book titles, in addition to coffee and pastries. Grounds For Thought has the area’s largest selection of used books and a regularly rotating selection of used records and comics, as well as a plethora of seating for people to relax and enjoy.

Goodwill Bookstore

8167 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI

734-224-7042

facebook.com/GoodwillBookstoreTemperance

Hours: 9am-7pm, Monday through Saturday; 10am-6pm, Sunday

The Goodwill Bookstore opened as the first of its kind in Michigan, in an old Family Video storefront. With a massive, wide-open layout, the store is clean, organized and stocked with books, including all genres, that will not break the bank.

For a drive…

The Fine Print

202 Walnut Ave., Lakeside Marblehead

419-702-7064

facebook.com/thefineprintlksd

Hours: 11am-5pm, Friday and Saturday; 11am-4pm, Sunday

A block away from Lake Erie, and just down the street from the Kelleys Island Ferry, The Fine Print is a cozy independent bookstore dedicated to helping readers of all ages find their next, best read. Along with their book selection, they also offer a variety of puzzles, games and toys.

Adventure, Ink

108 E Main Street, Milan, MI

734-545-8899

adventureink.xyz

Hours: 11am-4pm, Tuesday; 11am-8pm, Wednesday through Friday; 10am-8pm, Saturday

Adventure, Ink, a comic, book and gaming store, provides local gamers, readers and writers a community space to enjoy and share in their chosen “nerdoms.” They offer a decent selection of new and used books, as well as board games, trading cards and miniatures.