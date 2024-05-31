Find Poetry Events With Toledo Poetry Group

A robust local poetry community waits to embrace others interested in verse through The Toledo Poetry group. The group’s website features the biographies of more than 20 local poets and a monthly calendar filled with a variety of area poetry related opportunities and events, including poetry readings, open mics, poetry competitions, workshops, seminars and multiple series.

Created in 2014, the Toledo Poet website was started by a group of poetry enthusiasts to build a community for local poets and poetry lovers. The group included Kerry Trautman, Jonie McIntire, Adrian Lime, Trina Stolec and Michael Kocinski. “We have a very rich literary history and a vibrant poetry scene in Toledo,” Trautman explains, adding, “Our hope is that the site allows us to be a resource for people to see what our talented writers have to offer.”

Versed interest building

Since the website launched 10 years ago, Poetry Laureate of Lucas County Jonie McIntire has seen an increase in attendance at poetry events in the greater Toledo area. “This website has really helped our arts community grow,” McIntire said. “Not only have I seen an increase in attendance numbers, but I’ve noticed that people who love a certain kind of poetry are going to other kinds of poetry events and exploring different ways of expressing themselves.”

The Toledo Poet calendar allows for local creatives to build a community and to support each other through a shared love for poetry. With about 20 poetry related area events each month, the listing helps to prevent double-booking similar events in the area.

Local poet Ashleigh Epps, known on stage as Holy A.L.E., said the Toledo Poet website allows her to coordinate her schedule and to avoid overextending herself as a poetry performer. “All of the events are in one place and I won’t accidentally overbook myself to be a feature or to participate in an open mic,” she said.

Welcoming visitors

The Toledo Poet website not only encourages locals to become more engaged with Toledo’s poetry scene, but also invites visitors and touring poets to become more involved as well. “We have people from out of town who check the website when they’re visiting and when poets are on tour (promoting a book), they look to Toledo because they know they can find a community here,” McIntire said.

In addition to the monthly calendar, the Toledo Poet website also features a Talk To Us tab where readers are encouraged to suggest poetry events that aren’t listed in the calendar. As well, the site curates an email list where interested users can sign up to receive monthly updates.

Check out these June Toledo Poet events:

Wednesdays, June 5, 12, 19, 26

Poet Laureate office hours at 4 pm

Collingwood Arts Center Inc, 2413 Collingwood Blvd.

Thursday, June 6

Writers Support Group at 6 pm

Coffee Amici, 328 S Main St.

Saturday, June 8

Uncloistered Poetry Live at 4 pm

Peacock Cafe, 2007 Monroe St.

Friday, June 14

Lima Land Poetry Slam Open Mic Night at 7:30 pm

Vibe Coffeehouse & Cafe, 311 E Market St. Suite 107

Saturday, June 29

THIRDFACE: Home for the Artistically Insane – Swap Meet at 8 pm

Casa de Chica Bonita, 5514 W Alexis Road

To stay up-to-date with upcoming poetry events, sign up for the Toledo Poet emailing list or follow the Facebook page, Toledo Poetry Museum.