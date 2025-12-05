City Pages: Toledo Author Phil Farina Brings Zombies and the Supernatural to Life

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Toledo author Phil Farina insists he can predict things that are going to happen. His ability to experience premonitions and to interact with people “we know are long dead” led him to begin writing fictional stories of the supernatural. “Basically, it’s almost an autobiography because all of the things that happen to the lead character, Robbie Mauro, are things that happened to me and my friends,” Farina explains.

Farina, employed in chemical sales and marketing, says writing provides him with an opportunity to use his creativity and imagination. He researches subjects to be certain that information he weaves into each story is precise. Referring to a trip he took to the Vatican, Farina relates, “Through photographs, history and the tour we went on, I was able to utilize very specific language, very specific history and architecture and very specific descriptions so that when someone is reading the book, they can envision where they’re standing in the Vatican.”

Zombie stories

Stories about zombies have entertained the public for decades, including 1968’s long popular movie, “Night of the Living Dead.” More recently, audiences have been fascinated by the cable series, “The Walking Dead”.

For his book “Live, Die, Repeat,” Farina said he “went to medical school and said, guys, we need a disease that causes zombiism. We came up with a disease that for an extraordinarily short period of time could reanimate a body under extremely detailed condi- tions. So, I took that and said, what if zombiism is real? How would we respond?” Farina views it as a response story, not a zombie story, asking, “What would the police do? What would schools do? What would parents do? What would the military do?”

“Sweet Embrace of Death,” the fifth published book in Farina’s series about paranormal activity, precedes the writing of his sixth book, which he describes as “a time demon” story using a machine that can go back in time.”

Farina targets an audience 14 or older, but adds, the books contain “no language, sex scenes, or useless erotica” even though that could potentially sell more books. Instead, he relies on the quality of his writing and the depth of the characters to keep readers coming

back.

His goal, beyond selling books, “I would like to accomplish, within the mind of the reader, an expansion of their knowledge and understanding. I like to entertain a little bit, get away from the mundane, the daily stresses, and [create] a place that’s safe and happy.”

Farina’s books are available at philfarinaauthor.com and through retailers, including Amazon.