City Pages: Former Jeep Union Steward Publishes First Poetry Collection

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A Toledo autoworker channels working class grit and lived experience into his debut standalone poetry collection

No matter the choices we make and the paths we follow, we all have dreamsgoals we set in place with the hope of fulfilling them. Daily life makes those goals difficult to attain, especially if they’re of the creative variety a but pushing through to the finish line can

be so rewarding. Toledo’s own Dan Denton knows this struggle all too well and now enjoys the publishing of his first poetry book, Fight Songs for the Underdogs.

The writer

Denton formerly served as the Toledo Jeep dayshift union steward, but he’s been a longtime author for several years already, having published three acclaimed books before,

as well as two novels and a unique hybrid of poetry wo- ven into a novella. He’s fairly well known in the Northwest Ohio region.

While modest about his accomplishments, there’s no denying that Denton has done quite a lot with his work. He’s performed across the nation reading his prose and poems to audiences, including in Chicago at the famous Green Mill Poetry Slam. Denton’s work embodies everything he knows and cherishes in life, speaking highly of and praising the strife and spirit of everyday working men and their families, the mothers who work hard to keep their childrens’ bellies full and the artists who strive to unleash their souls in their works, even as their souls sufferfrom the increasing strain and hardship of keeping the lights on just to see the canvas, as it were. Denton writes what he lives and lives what he writes and the grit and refusal of traditional polish allows his work to shine in a truly authentic, relatable way, which resonates with people.

The legacy

Despite his prolific portfolio, Denton had never actually gotten around to publishing any of his poems by themselves until now. Fight Songs for the Underdogs is published through the small independent publisher Luchador Press and encapsulates a hand-picked selection of poems Denton has composed over the years. The biggest takeaway from his accomplishment is that he’s also the first poet published by the The UAW Local 12 Union journal, making both he and his work truly unique hidden gems of the literary world. Gathering Volumes in Perrysburg is planning a book release event to commemorate the latest paperback powerhouse by Dan Denton on Saturday, October 18th at 2:30pm. Atten- dance is free, so all fascinated by the magic of well placed words are welcome to stop by and listen in.