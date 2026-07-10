City Pages: Beating the Odds Inspires Healing, Growth and Intentional Living

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Somica Alexander blends personal experience, reflection and empowerment to move beyond survival mod

For Somica Alexander, known as Coach Milli, writing a book was not a personal achievement, rather, it became an opportunity to encourage reflection, growth and intentional living for readers navigating life transitions.

Her newly released book, Beating the Odds: The Blueprint to Becoming, in just over a month, has sold multiple copies and reached readers in numerous states, confirming a growing appetite for messages centered on personal development and self-awareness.

According to Somica, “[The book] was inspired by my real-life journey through grief, adversity, healing and purpose. I’ve experienced moments that could have broken me, losing my fiancé just weeks before the birth of our son, navigating motherhood through grief, rebuilding my life and learning how to grow through pain instead of becoming

defined by it. I didn’t write this book from a place of having all the answers. I wrote it from surviving what should have broken me.”

A certified life coach, financial services professional, speaker and founder of Author’s Circle, Alexander has built her platform around helping individuals move through life with greater clarity and purpose. Through reflective exercises and actionable insights, Beating the Odds encourages readers to slow down, evaluate their lives honestly and become more intentional about the future they want to create.

Creating more than a traditional book signing

Her impact became especially visible during a recent book-signing event where Alexander transformed the gathering into an interactive experience, inspired by themes from the book.

Guests participated in guided reflection exercises, shared personal insights and connected through conversations about growth, healing and overcoming obstacles.

“I never wanted the event to feel transactional or surface-level because the book itself is deeply personal and reflective. I wanted the experience to mirror that same energy. A lot of people know how to survive, but I want people to learn how to be. I intentionally created an atmosphere where people could reflect, open up emotionally and feel connected, because so many of us are craving safe spaces to simply be human without judgment. . . . Storytelling is powerful, but experiences are what move people,” explains Somica.

The book focuses on helping readers move beyond survival mode and into intentional living. Whether navigating a career shift, personal setback or season of reinvention, the book offers practical reflection tools designed to inspire meaningful change.

A movement rooted in healing and purpose

According to Somica, “My hope is that this work becomes far more than a book and that it evolves into a movement rooted in healing, resilience, mental wellness, purpose and authentic growth. . . . To me, “beating the odds” has never just meant getting through difficult seasons. It means being transformed by them.”

Alexander remains focused on a goal of not simply to inspire people momentarily, but to help them begin the ongoing process of becoming the person they were meant to be.

You can find her book on Amazon and Barnes and Nobles.