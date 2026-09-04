City Pages: A Romance Legacy Comes to Toledo

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Nikki Payne to join Beverly Jenkins for a special library conversation

For more than three decades, Beverly Jenkins has written love stories that do more than bring two people together. Her books have also helped readers explore Black history, culture and American life through romance.

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, Jenkins will bring that legacy to Toledo as part of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library’s “Romance-Con Presents” series. She will sit down with contemporary romance author Nikki Payne for a conversation about her career, writing and lasting impact on the romance genre.

The event runs from 6-8pm at the Main Library, 325 Michigan St. The program is free, but registration is required. Books will be available for purchase, with a signing and photo opportunity following the discussion.

A conversation across generations

The pairing of Jenkins and Payne offers a look at two generations of romance writers. Jenkins is an award-winning and pioneering voice in historical romance.

A recipient of the Romance Writers of America Nora Roberts Lifetime Achievement Award and an NAACP Image Award nominee, she has spent decades placing Black characters and history at the center of her stories. Her acclaimed Blessings series has also been optioned for film.

Payne represents a newer generation of romance writers. Her debut novel, Pride and Protest, was a Phenomenal Book Club pick and selected by the Library of Congress for the National Book Festival. Her work has also been featured in The New York Times, NPR and Oprah Daily.

For Payne, the event is an opportunity to celebrate a writer who influenced her long before she became an author herself. “I was one of her fans before I was a writer,” Payne said. “I started needing content and she hooked me with the spice. Then I needed to read the whole book.”

Why Beverly Jenkins’ history matters

Jenkins said she chose historical romance because of her longstanding love of history, particularly U.S. history involving African Americans. “There were no romances with that focus in the romance genre,” Jenkins said.

Her work helped fill that gap, bringing Black lives and experiences into historical romance while showing how those stories are part of the larger American story.

“I hope people will learn that romance is a great vehicle for showcasing love in all its forms, highlighting history and that African American history is American history,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins entered publishing “purely by chance” after a colleague encouraged her to seek publication for a novel she had been writing for herself. More than 30 years later, her career has influenced generations of readers and writers. Her 1996 novel Indigo remains in print today.

A legacy that continues

Payne sees Jenkins as part of the foundation for the romance stories being written today.

“I hope that people learn that everything they are reading and loving now has a hook in the past,” Payne said.

She hopes readers come prepared to participate in the conversation.

“Bring questions. To the Q&A. Prepare to ask and engage,” Payne said. Jenkins is also looking forward to meeting her Toledo readers. “I’ve been in the business for over 30 years but I don’t believe I’ve ever visited Toledo while wearing my author hat,”

Jenkins said. “I have a very large following in northern Ohio so I’m really looking forward to being as excited by their presence as they are about mine.”

The Romance-Con Presents: Beverly Jenkins in Conversation with Nikki Payne event takes place

Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 6-8pm at the Toledo

Lucas County Public Library Main Library, 325 Michigan St. The event is free, with registration required.