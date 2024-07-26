City of Toledo Extends Deadline for New Flag Design

For the third time in the history of the City of Toledo a new flag will be adopted from a chosen local artist within the Toledo area, for the first time since 1993.

The city was first founded in 1837 on Jan. 7 and got its first flag adopted in 1909 and was later redesigned in 1993. Since then the City of Toledo has not adopted a new flag that represents the City before us today. In recent years a local artist Jacob Parr designed a flag that had been submitted to City Council but was not adopted. Now the opportunity for local artist to showcase their designs and talent has come again with the city joining the Arts Commission of Greater Toledo to jury a new flag design contest for Toledoans to submit their best flag designs.

The city says the new design should embrace the principles of good flag design, Nathan Mattimoe director of art in public places for the Arts Commission says that the number of submissions is low and hopes with the new extended deadline they may receive more submissions from local artists and a variety of designs to choose from.

The design review board composed of community members and design experts will narrow down the submissions and announce the semifinalists later in September. The board will then review public feedback and recommend a final design in hopes to launch a new flag by Jan. 7.

The board is looking for a flag that best represents Toledo and its cultural history.

For more information you can visit toledo.oh.gov/flag.