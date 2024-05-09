Celebrate the Toledo Sister Cities 2024 International Festival

Toledo Sister Cities and Owens Corning have teamed up to host the 2024 International Festival Saturday, May 11 at Oak Shade Grove, 3624 Seaman Road, Oregon, 11 am to 10 pm.

The festival is split into two parts, family time with special activities for kids from 11 am to 6pm and adult time with musical entertainment and beer sales from 6 pm to 10 pm.

“This annual event was designed to honor Toledo’s rich cultural history, and to give the community an opportunity to learn about other cultures,” a spokesperson for the 2024 International Festival said in a statement.

Attendees can enjoy several ethnic food vendors as well as beer and soft drinks, music, dancing and entertainment, information tables for each of Toledo’s Sister Cities and several activities, including activities with prizes for both preschool children and young children, an international bazaar, area organizations information center, as well as a 50/50 raffle and silent auction.

“Families can immerse themselves in the festivities by sampling ethnic food … or even learning a bit of another language,” the spokesperson said.

Toledo Sister Cities created this festival to celebrate Toledo’s cultural diversity as well as offer multicultural resources and opportunities to the public.

Toledo had the very first and oldest sister city partnership in the world, with Toledo, Spain in 1931. Toledo has several other sister cities including Londrina, Brazil established in 1975, Qinhuangdao, China established in 1985, Szeged, Hungary established in 1990, Poznan, Poland established in 1991, Beqaa-Valley, Lebanon established in 1999, Toyohashi, Japan established in 2000, Tanga, Tanzania established in 2001, Delmenhorst, Germany established in 2002, Coimbatore, India, established in 2009 and Hyderabad, Pakistan established in 2011. There will be information tables for each city at the festival.

For more information on Toledo Sister Cities and Owens Corning 2024 International Festival, visit facebook.com/events/oak-shade-grove/annual-international-festival/3743360425922127/?paipv=0&eav=AfZQGrij64aGXsCd7qm1DJbaDurWGYRGk1khPKPg518Cm5eZqLUm7Q625cgfKUxMB4s&_rdr.