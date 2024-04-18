Celebrate Record Store Day at Culture Clash

This year’s Record Store Day is set for Saturday, April 20. It is a day to celebrate the indie music stores across America.

Since 2008, staff, customers, music lovers and artists alike join to commemorate independently owned record stores on a Saturday in April.

Culture Clash, voted 2024’s Best of Toledo Record Store, is hosting a Record Store Day celebration you will not want to miss, with a day full of live music, delicious food and shopping.

Attendees will have the chance to hear live music all day, with 10 local acts taking the stage on Saturday. The day will kick off at 9:30 am with shows from Ryan Dunlap and ELMHURST, followed by performances from Gut Feeling, Jon Zenz, Propolis, vilagerrr, The Beetz, Sea Serpent, User927 and Malice in the afternoon.

Several food trucks and pop-up vendors will also be available to enjoy during the day, including Sweet Nate’s Coffee, Koral Hamburg, Jikoni Toledo, Badubu Art, _transFormed_, Sage Kimani Co., ScentWick Candles, House of Dow, the Toledo Public Library Making Department, Equality Toledo and much more.

Special, exclusive Record Store Day vinyl records will also be available to purchase on Saturday, beginning at 10 am. Exclusive titles include records from Paramore, Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo, Death Cab for Cutie, Fleetwood Mac, Wallows, Sabrina Carpenter, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, Slum Village, David Bowie and Toledo Jazz music icon, Art Tatum.

Culture Clash will also be celebrating two major accomplishments for the store. This spring Culture Clash recently installed its first mural, which can be found on the building’s 10th Street side.

“International visiting artists Catalina Piedrahita and Domingo Portela, of Blanco Diáfano in Totana, Spain, designed this mural with the shape and flow of the Maumee River in mind, illustrating the idea that both sides of our city are connected. Culture Clash Assistant Manager and multidisciplinary artist, Cyd Gottlieb, also contributed her talents to the piece,” a Culture Clash representative said in a statement.

This spring also marks the business’s 20th year in Toledo.

To celebrate 20 years of the store, Culture Clash is releasing two shirts, the original-design Boogie Records T-Shirt honors the store’s predecessor and former owner, Pat O’Conner. A revamped version of the design, Culture Clash Tapes T-Shirt, drawn by BGSU student-artist Sean Russel, will also be available to purchase. The shirts will be available to purchase in-store on Saturday. Pre-orders can be made now.

For more information of Culture Clash’s Record Store Day celebration, visit facebook.com/CultureClashRecords.