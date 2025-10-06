Monday, October 6, 2025
BYO Crafty Hang-Out at Vod’s Here

By Melissa Lee

Join the creative fun at Vod’s Here, Sewing and Craft Emporium on Tuesday, October 7, from 12–2pm, located at 2910 W. Central Ave. Whether you’re deep into your latest quilt, tinkering with embroidery, crocheting cozy things or experimenting with a new DIY idea, this is your time to unwind and make some magic.

Bring Your Own Project or choose from a curated selection of craft kits available for purchase in-store. This cozy weekly gathering is designed for crafters of all skill levels who want a relaxed, no-pressure space to work, chat and share ideas.

Cost: $10
Space is limited to just 8 participants, so early registration is encouraged!
Register now at: vodshere.com

Hosted by Vod (aka Michelle), this warm and welcoming session is more than just a crafting meetup—it’s a chance to connect with other creative folks, get inspired and carve out some joyful “me time” in the middle of your week. Tea, laughter and encouragement always provided!

Questions?
[email protected]
567-343-1133

