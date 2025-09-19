Saturday, September 20, 2025
Book Notes September 2025

Book Notes September 2025

By TCP Staff
Books
Check out these book events.

The Muddy Maumee Book and Art Festival

Celebrate creativity on the banks of the Maumee River at this vibrant festival featuring over 40 local authors and artists. Browse an eclectic mix of genres and styles, enjoy live music and grab a bite or a drink while taking in the riverside atmosphere. Presented by the Northwest Ohio Association of Local Authors, this annual event brings together storytellers, painters, poets and more for a one- of-a-kind cultural gathering in the heart of Toledo. Sept. 27-28. The Ribbon at Glass City Metropark, 1521 Front St. Eventbrite – NWOALA

Lauren Groff /Edward Shapiro Lecture

Bestselling author Lauren Groff will speak on Tuesday, September 9, from 7 to 8:30 pm at University Hall Doermann Theatre on the University of Toledo campus. Groff, author of The Monsters of Templeton, Arcadia, Fates and Furies, Matrix, and the short-story collections Delicate Edible Birds and Florida, will share insights on her writing craft and inspirations. This event is part of the Edward Shapiro Distinguished Lecture Series. Free parking available.

