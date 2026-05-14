Book Notes May 2026

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Wild Reads Book Club: Toledo Zoo

The Toledo Zoo hosts Wild Reads Book Club, a nature-inspired gathering for book lovers featuring engaging discussions, light drinks and themed zoo tours. Read the selected book, then join fellow readers for a lively conversation with a mimosa or coffee in hand, followed by a guided exploration of the zoo connected to the story’s themes. Select Saturdays, 11:30am–2:30pm, at The Toledo Zoo. 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org

Meet & Greet with Author Robert Kroeger

The Wood County Museum welcomes author Dr. Robert Kroeger for an evening exploring the rich history of America’s barns. Hear stories from his books Stone Barns of America, Historic Barns of Ohio and Round Barns of America. The program includes a book signing and self-guided museum tour. Tuesday, May 26, from 6–7:30pm in Bowling Green. 13660 County Home Rd. Free for members/$7 non-members.

Wander & Tale – A Magical Book Fest

Meet 30+ independent authors, from all genres, at the Wander & Tale Fest. There will be book signings, shop unique vendors and local food trucks. The fest also features a tattoo artist, bead bracelet bar, photo booth and more. Saturday, May 16, from 11am–4pm. Ticketed. 202 W. Front St., Monroe, MI.

Ohio Creates: Wine & Words with Ohio Authors

Gathering Volumes presents Ohio Creates: Wine & Words, a lively evening celebrating Ohio’s 250th anniversary with local authors, great books and wine. Enjoy a relaxed night at Benfield Wines featuring author talks, book signings and a chance to discover your next favorite read. Friday, May 15, from 7:30–9:30pm (VIP entry at 6:30pm) in Swanton. 102 N Main St. Tickets $25–$50.

Artasia & Bookie Nights: Toledo Night Market

The Muddy Maumee Book & Art Festival presents a night market featuring 50+ local artists and authors, live music and food and drinks. Sat. May 23, from 4–10pm at The Ribbon in Toledo’s Glass City Metropark. 1505 Front St. facebook.com/muddymaumeefestival