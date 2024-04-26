Book Notes May 2024

West Toledo’s Science Fiction & Fantasy book club

The West Toledo Library hosts the May meeting of the Science Fiction & Fantasy Book Club, featuring good conversation, friendly faces and Nnedi Okorafor’s Noor. Anyone who has read the book is encouraged to come to the meeting. West Toledo Library, Community Room A, 1320 Sylvania Ave., Tuesday, May 21, 7pm. toledolibrary.org

Be a Summer Read VolunTEEN

Teens, ages 13 through high school graduates, are eligible to be a VolunTEEN with the Waterville Library to help children and families use the Summer Read software. Brief training required. Anyone interested can contact Talena Reynolds at 419.259.5229 or talena.reynolds@toledolibrary.org. May training session, Saturday, May 18, 2 pm to 4 pm. Waterville Library, Community Room A, 800 Michigan Ave. toledolibrary.org

Toledo Museum of Art’s Book Club

Join fellow art and book lovers for a look female bodies, & societal roles via Catherine McCormack’s Women in the Picture: What Culture Does with Female Bodies. This event is free, but registration is required. Register at library@toleodmuseum.org or call 419-254-5770. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., Wednesday, May 8, 5:30 pm. toledomuseum.org