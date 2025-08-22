Book Notes August 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Pages of Glass: A Bookish Market Debuts in Maumee

Book lovers can explore the 1st Annual Pages of Glass: A Bookish Market on Saturday, Aug. 2 from noon to 5 pm at the Lucas County Fairgrounds Green Building, 1406 Key St., Maumee. The event will feature more than 90 vendors, including bookstores, authors and literary-inspired goods. General admission is $5, with VIP tickets available for $15. Attendees can also purchase a $20 ticket for the “Tales and Tacos” dinner event with featured authors. Whether you’re a casual reader or a devoted bibliophile, this market offers something for every kind of bookish soul.

The Making of Darth Zaner A Defense Attorney’s Wild Ride Through the Criminal Justice System

In this gripping memoir, veteran defense lawyer Lorin J. Zaner shares the real-life drama behind his most unforgettable courtroom battles. The Making of Darth Zaner dives deep into the gritty, morally complex world of criminal defense, blending razor-sharp insight with dark humor and jaw-dropping case stories. Zaner’s candid reflections illuminate the emotional toll, ethical dilemmas, and relentless fight for justice that define his career. A must-read for true crime fans, legal minds, and anyone curious about what it really takes to stand between the accused and the system.