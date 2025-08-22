Saturday, August 23, 2025
BECOME A MEMBER
Home Arts & Culture Lit Book Notes August 2025

Book Notes August 2025

By TCP Staff

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Pages of Glass: A Bookish Market Debuts in Maumee

Book lovers can explore the 1st Annual Pages of Glass: A Bookish Market on Saturday, Aug. 2 from noon to 5 pm at the Lucas County Fairgrounds Green Building, 1406 Key St., Maumee. The event will feature more than 90 vendors, including bookstores, authors and literary-inspired goods. General admission is $5, with VIP tickets available for $15. Attendees can also purchase a $20 ticket for the “Tales and Tacos” dinner event with featured authors. Whether you’re a casual reader or a devoted bibliophile, this market offers something for every kind of bookish soul.

The Making of Darth Zaner A Defense Attorney’s Wild Ride Through the Criminal Justice System

In this gripping memoir, veteran defense lawyer Lorin J. Zaner shares the real-life drama behind his most unforgettable courtroom battles. The Making of Darth Zaner dives deep into the gritty, morally complex world of criminal defense, blending razor-sharp insight with dark humor and jaw-dropping case stories. Zaner’s candid reflections illuminate the emotional toll, ethical dilemmas, and relentless fight for justice that define his career. A must-read for true crime fans, legal minds, and anyone curious about what it really takes to stand between the accused and the system.

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Pages of Glass: A Bookish Market Debuts in Maumee

Book lovers can explore the 1st Annual Pages of Glass: A Bookish Market on Saturday, Aug. 2 from noon to 5 pm at the Lucas County Fairgrounds Green Building, 1406 Key St., Maumee. The event will feature more than 90 vendors, including bookstores, authors and literary-inspired goods. General admission is $5, with VIP tickets available for $15. Attendees can also purchase a $20 ticket for the “Tales and Tacos” dinner event with featured authors. Whether you’re a casual reader or a devoted bibliophile, this market offers something for every kind of bookish soul.

The Making of Darth Zaner A Defense Attorney’s Wild Ride Through the Criminal Justice System

In this gripping memoir, veteran defense lawyer Lorin J. Zaner shares the real-life drama behind his most unforgettable courtroom battles. The Making of Darth Zaner dives deep into the gritty, morally complex world of criminal defense, blending razor-sharp insight with dark humor and jaw-dropping case stories. Zaner’s candid reflections illuminate the emotional toll, ethical dilemmas, and relentless fight for justice that define his career. A must-read for true crime fans, legal minds, and anyone curious about what it really takes to stand between the accused and the system.

Previous article
Art Notes August 2025
Next article
Midwest Crafting Crew Brings Affordable Arts & Crafts Classes to Toledo
TCP Staff
TCP Staff

Recent Articles

Our Latest Digital Issue

Explore

Magazines

Digital Edition Archive

© 2024 Toledo City Paper. All Rights Reserved. Website development by Web Publisher PRO

Toledo City Paper
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.