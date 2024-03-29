Book Notes April 2024

Great Lakes Book Club Meeting

Join the Great Lakes Book Club Tuesday, April 2, for a virtual lunchtime discussion group spanning a wide range of topics, genres and writing styles, all connected to our nation’s inland seas. The April club meeting will focus on Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley. Registration required ahead of time at nmgl.org/events. Free.

Gathering Volumes hosts book signing

Amanda Flower’s book, To Slip the Bonds of Earth, will be the focus of discussion at Gathering Volumes, with the author herself attending for a book signing. Watch Flower’s conversation with author Anna Lee Huber, who penned Sisters of Fortune: A Novel of the Titanic. The authors will sign books. Sunday, April 7, 2:30 pm to 4 pm, 196 E Boundary St. gatheringvolumes.com.

Human Relations Commission hosts Human Library

Head to the Toledo Lucas County Main Library Atrium Saturday, April 27 for a collection of personal stories from Local Toledoans. Lucas County Main Library Atrium, 325 N Michigan St., 12 pm to 3 pm. hrc.toledo.oh.gov.