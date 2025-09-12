Big To Do September 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

2nd Annual Millbury Street Fair

Millbury comes alive Saturday, September 13, starting at 11am for the 2nd Annual Millbury Street Fair at the Millbury Firehall. Enjoy a day with local vendors, food, entertainment and family-friendly fun. Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to reach out and get involved in this growing neighborhood celebration. Millbury Firehall, 28410 Oak St., Millbury. For more information, visit 2nd Annual Milbury Street Fair! on Facebook.

PNC ZOOtoDO Presented by Lexus of Toledo

Experience the ultimate night out at The Toledo Zoo, Friday, September 19, 6:30 to 11:30 pm, at PNC’s ZOOtoDO. Enjoy an all-inclusive beverage package, 18 bars, live music across multiple stages and gourmet bites from the region’s top restaurants. Explore unique animal encounters including feeding lettuce to giraffes, stingray touch tanks and train rides around the Africa exhibit. The Premium Experience provides early access, priority parking, exclusive lounges, curated cocktails, entertainment and more. This 21+ event supports the Zoo’s mission and offers unforgettable fun under the stars. toledozoo.org/events/zootodo

Honey Fest 2025

Buzz over to the Oregon Rec Soccer Fields Saturday, September 20, from 10 am to 5 pm for Honey Fest, the sweetest celebration of all things honey! This buzzing event features contests, hands-on activities, local vendors and live music, all in partnership with the Maumee Valley Bee Keepers Association and Eastern Maumee Bay Chamber of Commerce. Perfect for families and honey lovers alike, Honey Fest promises a fun-filled day —come see it to bee-lieve it! Oregon Rec Soccer Fields, 5401 Starr Ext.

Sip Sip Hooray! Harvest Wine Fest

Celebrate the flavors of fall at The Toledo Zoo’s exclusive Sip Sip Hooray! Harvest Wine Fest on Friday, September 26 from 6 to 9 pm. Guests at this intimate, limited-attendance event can stroll the Zoo grounds while sampling 15 wines, enjoying live entertainment and previewing festive harvest displays. Tickets include a souvenir wine glass and a champagne toast, light snacks and complimentary parking. Seating is limited. Guests must be 21+ with ID. Rain or shine, this is a perfect night for wine lovers to raise a glass in style. Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. toledozoo.org/events/wine-fest

Toledo Fringe Fest 2025

Dive into a world of art, weirdnessand pure creativity at Toledo Fringe Fest, Saturday, September 27, starting at 5 pm. Hosted at the iconic Collingwood Arts Center, this festival celebrates the unconventional with theater, burlesque, art installations, music and spoken word performances. Expect an unforgettable evening packed with innovative and boundary-pushing acts that embrace the strange and wonderful. This 18+ event offers a unique cultural experience for adventurous art lovers. Collingwood Arts Center, 2413 Collingwood Blvd. $5 in advance, $10 at the door. our.show/toledofringefest