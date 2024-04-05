Avenues For Autism Support Fund

The Suzanne Tyner Autism Assistance Fund is a program with the expressed purpose to support families who are trying to pay for autism support services that are not covered by medical insurances. The program is certified by The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

Some of these services that usually are not covered by medical insurance companies are but not limited to early intervention programs, assessments and testing, social skill programs, transition-to-employment programs, touch devices and recreational activities.

The program has a selection committee to approve applications for funding who will be meeting to review their applications after May 1 and Sept. 1.

Applicants can request up to $750 for services like getting equipment, autism-related camps, social clubs and so on. Applicants can request that or request $1,500 for things like early intervention programs, education and college support.

If the requested support exceeds the funding the program has at the time priority will be given to the households with the greatest need based on how many diagnosis they have, household income levels and critical development.

There are requirements to be able to receive funding from the program. These requirements include a verification of autism diagnosis from a medical professional, a copy of your previous year’s tax returns (social security number can be blacked out for privacy purposes), documentation of how much the service you are trying to get is as well as showing that they are already enrolled in the service if they are already in it, and your family’s reason why you are applying for the support.

For more information you can find out on their website at avenuesforautism.org where you can also support the program with donations or apply for aid.