Artist Talk at 20 North Gallery

20 North Gallery will be hosting artist Dan Hernandez to discuss his new open-to-the-public exhibit Dan Hernandez: New Work.

All guests are welcome to visit the exhibit and learn more about the series of artwork featured at 20 North Gallery. The art pieces include Hernandez’s Genesis, Reset and Los Santos series. The work explores a variety of video games and consoles that are nostalgic and significant to Hernandez, including Nintendo, Sega Genesis and Grand Theft Auto V.

At the event, Hernandez will perform his Artist talk and will follow it with a Q&A. A social hour will begin one hour prior to the Artist Talk for visitors to converse with Hernandez and other guests. Due to limited seating, reservations for the event are appreciated but not required.

The event will take place at the 20 North Gallery on February 24th. Social hour begins at 6:00pm and the Artists Talk will begin at 7:00pm. There is no registration fee for this event.

The 20 North Gallery will continue to show the exhibit through March 26th.

For registration and more information, visit the 20 North Gallery website!