Art To Heart: VIS-A-VIS Vol. 2

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A One-Night-Only Photography Experience

On Sept. 4, The Switchboard will host VIS-A-VIS Vol. 2: The Human Element, a one-night-only photography exhibition featuring nine photographers with every photographer displaying their work across three skateboard decks.

“Before photography became my career, skateboarding shaped how I viewed the world. VIS-A-VIS is really about bringing those two passions together in one space,” Amrhein said.

Each featured photographer has created work exclusively for this exhibition, inspired by the theme “The Human Element,” resulting in a collection that’s deeply personal, visually bold and available for only one evening.

VIS-A-VIS is about bringing people together and this year’s event has DJ Johnny Fonseca spinning music while Loaded Gastro Pub food throughout the evening. There’ll be a 50/50 raffle and plenty of opportunities to mingle with artists, photographers, skaters and fellow creatives.

And because no skate-inspired event would be complete without a little friendly competition, the High Ollie Contest begins at 7pm. Riders can enter by making a donation of any amount that will go to On Deck Alliance, with every dollar supporting local youth through skateboarding. That charitable spirit is at the heart of the evening.

The artwork is available for purchase. Featured photographers include: Robert Wagner, Joshua Ball, Nick Amrhein, Grant Beachy, AmberShaun Byrd, Enrique Garcia, Selia Mozelle, Logan Yarbro and Rick Luettke. What happens when photography meets skate culture, music, community and a room full of people who believe art should be experienced and not just observed? Be there to decide for yourself!

Friday, September 4. The Switchboard

6pm–midnight. Free. Donations encouraged for On Deck Alliance. On-deckalliance.org.