Art to Heart: Mary Dawson-Enduring Beauty

20 North Gallery has a new exhibit, Enduring Beauty, featuring Mary Dawson (Bowling Green) with a selection of her wall-mounted ceramics alongside photorealistic floral paintings. The exhibit continues through December 20th.

The artist

Dawson received an Associates degree in Fine Art, magna cum laude, from Monticello College, before earning her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Bowling Green State University (BGSU), followed by post-graduate studies in ceramics, painting and graphic design. In addition to teaching graphic design at BGSU, she has also managed the Patrick Gallery in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

She founded Dawson Design in 1988, providing a full range of concept, design and production services for various clients including Dana Corporation, the Arts Commission of Greater Toledo and the Toledo Area Rapid Transit Authority’s Art in TARTA public art program, where she designed and implemented award-winning bus wrap graphics.

As a studio artist, Mary has displayed clay sculpture in the juried Toledo Area Artists Exhibit at the Toledo Museum of Art and is a current member of the Toledo Potters’ Guild. Dawson also paints so “people can see her, to understand who [she] is,” reflected in her sculptures and paintings, explaining, “We all have gifts. We’re all good at certain things. My art is a gift, and I like to share it with people. It’s rewarding to see their appreciation.”

The exhibition

“Enduring Beauty” is a combination of Dawson’s 2D and 3D work showcasing photorealistic floral studies and black-and-white ceramic sculptures. Condessa Croninger, 20 N Gallery Art Director describes Dawson’s work, “Sinuous in line and form, Mary Dawson’s monochromatic ceramic sculptures and large-scale botanical paintings of intense color create unexpected echoes in the visual dialogues she evokes—each one a testament to the artist’s quest for pure, classical beauty.”

The exhibit evidences a cohesiveness of quality and style, with individual pieces that people will find speak to them through a sense of serenity, creating a feeling that they are part of the works themselves. Dawson hopes people find a sense of wonder in her work.

“Mary Dawson: Enduring Beauty” ; 20 North Gallery, 18 N. St. Clair Street. through December 20th. Wednesday-Saturday: Noon to 4 p.m. (and by appointment) Artist’s Talk Sunday, November 23, 2025, 2 to 5 p.m. with reservations recommended via: [email protected] or by calling (419)-241-2400