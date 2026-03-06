Art To Heart: Lenses + Lines: A collaborative canvas showcase

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Nick Amrhein’s creative journey began in his early teens with a skateboard and a camera. What started with capturing images of friends skateboarding became a lifelong passion. Influenced by skate culture’s raw visuals and DIY mindset, Amrhein spent years sketching, observing and developing a visual language rooted in motion and expression.

Shaped by movement, culture and community

After high school, Amrhein moved to Los Angeles and spent three years assisting high-end photographers on pro- fessional sets. That experience refined his technique, emphasizing lighting and studio work. When he returned to Toledo, opportunities quickly appeared. “People pay me here. I love the Midwest. I love Toledo,” Amrhein says. Returning home reshaped his perspective, informing the moody, cinematic edge of his work.

Finding inspiration downtown

Now living and working downtown, Nick draws inspiration from Toledo’s streets. Murals, graffiti and public art feed his creativity, reinforcing his belief in the power of local art scenes. “When you follow other artists and watch them push boundaries, it makes all of us better,” he explains. “In the last 8 months, I started drawing again. Photography and drawing together created the foundation for Lenses + Lines.”

Photography meets hand-crafted art

Lenses + Lines: A Collaborative Canvas Showcase features nine black- and-white portrait photographs shot by Amrhein, printed on large-scale canvases. Nine local artists then transform the images, using their own creative techniques, ranging from calligraphy and typography to illustrative line work, tattoo-style art, color and abstract design.

Many of the artists have tattooing backgrounds, a medium which Amrhein deeply respects and personally connects with. “I’m covered in tattoos. They represent who I am as an artist,” he says. The collaborative work is both exciting and humbling. “I’m honored”

The love of art— and the future

Lenses + Lines, a community-driven project, contributes a portion of ticket proceeds to The River Gallery Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting local artists, youth art education and public art initiatives.

The event also includes interactive experiences, designed to bring artists and attendees together.

“This show isn’t really about money,” Nick says. “It’s about doing it for the love of art and giving back to the scene that inspires me.”

LENSES + LINES: A Collaborative Canvas Showcase, RG Studio, 500 Madison Ave., March 21, 5-9pm. $10 (available online),$20 at the door. eventbrite.com