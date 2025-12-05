Art To Heart: Hudson Gallery’s 17th Annual Cool Yule

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Sylvania’s historic Main Street has one of the regions premier venues for original art, Hudson Gallery. Since 2003 Gallery owners, Scott and Barbara Hudson, have been discovering and exhibiting the talent of regional and national contemporary artists.

Founding members of Sylvania’s Red Bird Arts District, this year they host their 17th annual Cool Yule exhibition for the holidays, opening December 5th.

A galley dream

Hudson says both he and his wife started out as artists, which is unusual. Contrary to what many might think, most gallery owners are not artists. “The nice thing about that,” he says, “is that it gives us a sense of both sides of the aisle. We know what it takes to make the work and to sell it.” It’s been a dream Hudson has been working toward for most of his life, and twenty-three years ago he was finally able to make it happen. The Hudsons designed the gallery space themselves. The ability to design a space doesn’t always fit with a talent for drawing and painting. That design sense comes in handy when helping clients choose a piece of art, deciding where to put it in their home or office, another offering from their business.

When asked about helping clients choose pieces of art, Barbara Hudson explains, “what we really help people to do is to become aware of finding joy in what they’re looking at, and then the pieces find them. We guide them talking to them about what appeals to them, what makes them happy, what shows promise to you, feels intriguing, tells you a story?”

What the couple really loves about their business is building a bridge between the client and a piece of art that will live with them.

Discovering New Artists

Finding the talent that’s on display at Hudson Gallery Scott Hudson says, is because they’re always on the lookout. The couple make note of artists’ work they encounter and reach out to them. Suggestions also come from artists they know and have worked with.

Cool Yule!

The Cool Yule show is usually populated with artists the Hudsons represent professionally. The work itself isn’t necessarily Christmas themed, but care is taken to really fill the gallery “salon style” with walls full of art, prints stacked for browsing, giving people a lot to look at. “It’s a treasure trove,” says Barbara, “we want these purchases to support both the artists and the gallery and, also, to be very giftable.” Exibit will include some beautiful handmade jewelry, ceramics and glass — items that are personal, unique, and in a price range accessible to those not looking for something as big as a painting. Scott Hudson agrees, “we have a few large high-end paintings, but we also want to allow people to come in and, not only see but, buy something smaller and personal. However, if you do find that item that speaks to you, the gallery has a layaway plan allowing you to reserve an item when you’ve made downpayments. The Hudsons will even help you find a place for that piece of art in your home for a trial period, to find out if this purchase is right for you. Because as Barbara Hudson says, “it’s not about decorating, it’s about falling in love with a piece and having it become a part of your life.”

5645 Main Street, Sylvania. Tuesday-Saturday

10am-6pm, with Saturday closing at 3pm. hudsongallery.net