Art to Heart: Benjamin Lamb Art

Benjamin Lamb, a Columbus native, has captivated the Ohio art scene with his creativity with an approach to art, mixing ink, wood and a bit of comedy to create compelling works.

Lamb first illustrates with ink on wood panels. The illustrations are then cut out, using a bandsaw, and placed into custom frames, creating dimensions in the art. A custom background is then applied to finish each piece. “I use ink on wood. The ink allows you to see the grain of the wood, as opposed to paint, which is more opaque,” Lamb explains.

Natural look with dimension

While Lamb’s use of ink on wood creates a natural look and feel, the use of dimensions in his work also provides a more life-like look to his art. “I’ve always enjoyed having that dimensional characteristic — like a little diorama almost — to make pieces. I don’t know why, but it feels neat to cut out that shape. It feels more real to me than just a drawing.”

Along with his unique medium, Lamb’s illustrations are interesting, as pop culture, comedy and Lamb’s creative brain collide to make these whimsical pieces. “I enjoy taking subject matter from all different areas and references and bringing them together in places you wouldn’t normally expect, like, say, Inigo Montoya and Walmart. It seems funny to me. I’m trying to express myself and also trying to come up with things that people can see and understand.”

Semi-realistic description

Lamb describes his illustrations as a “semi-realistic caricature,” which adds to the comedic tone.

“I just basically make my heads [that I draw] about 30 to 40% larger than life, which adds a goofier, cartoony vibe to [the piece],” Lamb says.

Lamb majored in Industrial Art at Ohio State and has always had a knack for creating. Before becoming a full-time artist he was a full time musician. Lamb was the bass guitarist for ex-wife Lydia Loveless from 2010 to 2017 before “getting the bug” to create art full time.

Lamb created artwork for the band’s albums and merch, while also selling art on the side for extra income. “Once you’re in a band full time, you have to figure out a way to make money without getting a job. And it turned out that art was a great way to do that.”

A fencing demonstration

One way he made money on the side as a full-time musician was when his dad, a woodshop teacher, tore down a wooden fence and gave Lamb the wood. He used that wood to create coasters in the shape of Ohio to sell. “I just started cutting these things out. I made about 1000 of those coasters, and I got really, really good at cutting out shapes with a bandsaw,” Lamb explains.

When someone commissioned a pet portrait, that project led to the eventual expansion to people and Lamb’s works that he creates today.

After leaving the band in 2017, Lamb began doing commissions and selling his artwork on Etsy. He met his current girlfriend at an art festival in Sylvania, and she introduced him to the “exciting world of art shows and art festivals.”

After trying the gallery route to showcase his art, Lamb found that art fairs and festivals were more his style. Displaying his art at fairs and festivals reminded him of his days working merch booths. “The merch display [when I was with the band] ended up being very similar to the Art Fair scene where I could talk to everyone and meet people afterwards.”

Lamb will show his art at the Lakewood Arts Festival on Aug. 3, 2024 in Lakewood, Ohio. To view or purchase original wood dimension art pieces and dimension wood prints, visit Lamb’s Etsy shop, BenjaminLambArt or blart.art.