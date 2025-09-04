Art To Heart: Artomatic 419 – Toledo’s Beloved Art Festival Returns

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

A favorite local art experience is back this year for its much-anticipated return, Artomatic 419. Presented by The Arts Commission, the multi-day event, set for September 19–21, will transform Downtown Toledo into a vibrant hub for creativity, collaboration and artistic discovery.

What to Expect at Artomatic 419

This exhibition offers artists and audiences a unique opportunity to explore the city’s creative landscape in fresh and engaging ways. More than 100 visual artists will showcase their work in vacant and underutilized buildings throughout Downtown Toledo, trans- forming overlooked spaces into vibrant cultural destinations. In addition to the visual arts, visitors can experience live performances on both main and small stages, featuring literary, film and other artistic expressions that highlight the city’s diverse talent.

Attendees can expect everything from large-scale installations and experimental projects to intimate performances of music, dance, spoken word and film.

“The Artomatic 419 model brings together artists to co-create and execute this unique festival experience that numerous Toledo artists credit with getting their artistic careers off the ground,” according to The Arts Commission.

History of Artomatic 419

2006 – First Ever Artomatic 419

The first Artomatic 419 lit up 1719 Adams Street in September 2006. The showcase featured over 100 local visual artists and 40 local performing art groups. This inaugural event brought life to the 12,000 sq. ft of underutilized space, leading to the building being rented out within several months after seven years of vacancy.

2007 – Artomatic 419 Lite

In September 2007, The Arts Commission put together a smaller version of Artomatic 419!, called Artomatic 419 Lite. The event took place at Fort Industry Square in Downtown. Over the two day event, 150 local visual artists and 50 local performing groups transformed the 25,000 sq ft of under-leased commercial space.

2009 – Artomatic 419 Expands in the Arts Zone

The 2009 Artomatic 419 took place in the 25,000 sq. ft. of newly vacant space in Toledo’s Arts Zone/Warehouse District. Over 200 artists and performers participated in the event over three Saturdays.

2011 – Artomatic 419 Takes Over St. Clair Village

Artomatic 419! 2011 brought almost 400 visual and more than 150 literary and performance artists to participate in the three Saturday events that took place in the heart of St. Clair Village. Following the showcase, an official Artomatic 419! After Party took place at the nearby Event Center with local and regional artists and bands performing.

2013 – Biggest Artomatic 419 Yet

The 2013 Artomatic 419 took place near North Toledo/Vistula District inside two neighboring buildings. Over the three day event, 800 visual, literary and performing artists showcased their work and talents to the public, while also bringing more experiences for audience members, with expanded hands-on activity programming, artists on-site demonstrations, Artomatic 419! Cinematheque as well as docent-led tours of exhibitions.

2015 – Artomatic 419 Expands Across One Lake Erie Center

In April 2015, The Arts Commission hosted a five day Artomatic 419 on the three vacant floors of One Lake Erie Center. Over 400 visual artists presented works in group projects, while 175 visual artists presented solo works. 265 individual literary and performing artists also participated in the 2015 Artomatic 419, presenting works in all styles and genres of live music and DJ, theatre, dance, fashion, and performance art.

2024 – Artomatic 419 in the Momentum Festival

After nearly 9 years of hiatus, Artomatic 419 returned as part of the Momentum Festival. The exhibit took place in the Gardener Building, featuring 60 local artists’ work over the special three-day event.

Artomatic 419 takes place at the Erie Street Market Friday, September 19, 5-9pm, Saturday, September 20, 2pm-10pm and Sunday, September 21, 11am-3pm. For more information, visit theartscommission.org/events/artomatic-419.