Art Notes September 2025

ART MAYHEM! – A Timed Painting Showdown

The Collingwood Arts Center presents ART MAYHEM!, a high-energy, two-part painting tournament where artists face off using only five brushes, five colors and five hours to create their best work—no outside supplies allowed. A People’s Choice will be chosen, while other works will enter dramatic head-to-head “face-offs” at Fringe Fest 2025, with one final piece named The Survivor. Artists compete for a $250 cash prize and the finalists’ work will be auctioned to support the Center. Sunday, September 14, 1 pm. Collingwood Arts Center, 2413 Collingwood Blvd. Artist fee: $25. Register at our.show/artmayhem

Artists, Artisans & Crafters at Roche de Boeuf Festival

The annual Roche de Boeuf Festival returns to downtown Waterville on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 9 am to 5 pm, with a special spotlight on local art. Organized by the Anthony Wayne Area Arts Commission, the Rue des Artistes section on N. 2nd Street will feature 30 talented artists, artisans and crafters showcasing and selling their work. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and strong community support, this juried art area is a festival favorite with visitors and creatives alike.