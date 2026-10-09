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Art Notes October 2026

By TCP Staff

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Art Loop Celebrates Ohio Poetry Day

The Arts Commission partners with the Ohio Poetry Day Association and the Toledo Lucas County Public Library for a celebration of Ohio poets and poetry. The free, all-ages event takes place Saturday, Oct. 17, from noon–4pm at the Main Branch Library, 325 N. Michigan St. ohiopoetryday.blogspot.com

Losing Ourselves Together: The Art of Bobby Anspach

The Toledo Museum of Art brings the immersive work of Toledo born artist Bobby Anspach home for the first time, featuring sculptures, paintings, works on paper and three immersive “eye machines.” The exhibition is designed as a guided, approximately 24-minute journey. Through Sunday, March 14, at the Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion, 2444 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org

Trauma Residue Opens at The Abyss

Artist Travis Trium Perfectum returns to the gallery world with Trauma Residue, his sixth solo exhibition, featuring a provocative collection of mixed-media works exploring trauma and its effects on the human condition. Friday, Oct. 23, from 6–10pm, Saturday, Oct. 24, from 2–9pm and Sunday, Oct. 25, from noon–6pm at The Abyss at The Pale Horse, 321 N. Superior St. thepalehorsebar.com

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Art Loop Celebrates Ohio Poetry Day

The Arts Commission partners with the Ohio Poetry Day Association and the Toledo Lucas County Public Library for a celebration of Ohio poets and poetry. The free, all-ages event takes place Saturday, Oct. 17, from noon–4pm at the Main Branch Library, 325 N. Michigan St. ohiopoetryday.blogspot.com

Losing Ourselves Together: The Art of Bobby Anspach

The Toledo Museum of Art brings the immersive work of Toledo born artist Bobby Anspach home for the first time, featuring sculptures, paintings, works on paper and three immersive “eye machines.” The exhibition is designed as a guided, approximately 24-minute journey. Through Sunday, March 14, at the Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion, 2444 Monroe St. toledomuseum.org

Trauma Residue Opens at The Abyss

Artist Travis Trium Perfectum returns to the gallery world with Trauma Residue, his sixth solo exhibition, featuring a provocative collection of mixed-media works exploring trauma and its effects on the human condition. Friday, Oct. 23, from 6–10pm, Saturday, Oct. 24, from 2–9pm and Sunday, Oct. 25, from noon–6pm at The Abyss at The Pale Horse, 321 N. Superior St. thepalehorsebar.com

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