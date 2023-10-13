Art Notes October 2023

Art Loop Haunted Harvest

Themes for Toledo’s Art Loop change with the seasons and for October and Halloween the Loop features a Haunted Harvest, a spooky mix of usual Art Loop favorites; artist make-and-takes, creative spaces, food trucks, live art, music and fun. Sunday, Oct. 15. 12 pm. N Superior St. Visit theartscommission.org.

Visual Art Exhibition at Lourdes University

Sylvania joins with its Sister City, Woodstock ON to host an international juried art show featuring artists from both communities. Visit the traveling show at the Lourdes University Canticle Arts Center. Opens Oct. 15, with no reported end date yet. 5335 Silica Drive. 2 pm. facebook.com/sylvaniaarts.

Zoo La La Fashion Event

The Toledo Zoo joins the fashion scene with the Zoo La La Fashion Event. See some stylish and chic fashion pieces, along with the hottest hairstyles, on the runway, all inspired by the Grand Finale Safari Cat Walk. Prior to the fashion event at 7 pm, there will be a 5 pm mixer that includes a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, shopping with local vendors and the Battle of the DJs. Sunday, Oct. 29 at the Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way, Zoo-La-La Couture Hair and Fashion Extravaganza on Eventbrite.