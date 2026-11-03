Art Notes November 2026

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2026 Harvest Moon Benefit for the Arts

The 2026 Harvest Moon Benefit for the Arts, for the Grand Rapids Arts Council, brings together an evening of dinner, entertainment and fundraising in support of the arts. The event features a silent auction and the presentation of the Volunteer of the Year award. Sunday, November 1, from 5:30–8:30pm, Nazareth Hall, 21211 W. State Route 65, Grand Rapids. grandrapidsartscouncil.org/events

UToledo Employee Art Exhibition

The University of Toledo presents a juried exhibition featuring artwork created by faculty and staff, showcasing the creative work of the university community. November 2 through December 16, UToledo Carlson Library South Gallery, 2801 W. Bancroft St. utoledo.edu

Man, Myth, Legend: Printmaking by Craig Fisher Art Exhibit

20 North Gallery presents a solo exhibition of fantastical printmaking by Toledo artist Craig Fisher, featuring aquatint and intaglio etchings inspired by nature, mythology, architecture and the physical sciences. The exhibition continues now through Saturday December 19, 12–4pm, 20 North Gallery, 18 N. St. Clair St. 20northgallery.com

Appetite for the Arts: Benefiting Young Artists at Work

Appetite for the Arts brings together food and philanthropy in a culinary experience benefiting The Arts Commission’s Young Artists at Work program. Guests can enjoy a selection of dishes along with beer and wine. Wednesday, November 11, from 6–9:30pm, WS Design, 901 Jefferson Ave. $100 per person. theartscommission.org

Local Artists Holiday Trunk Show

The Local Artists Holiday Trunk Show brings more than 20 local artists together for a festive showcase of handmade artwork and gifts, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting The Arts Commission. A preview party with a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres and specialty cocktails takes place Friday, November 20, from 5–8pm, followed by the main show Saturday, November 21, from 11am–6pm at the Edward D. Libbey House, 2008 Scottwood Ave. 10–25. theartscommission.org

Winter Wonderland

The Toledo Artists’ Club presents Winter Wonderland, a seasonal exhibition featuring artwork by local artists inspired by winter’s beauty, charm and magic. November 22–December 31, Tuesday–Saturday, 11am–3pm, Toledo Artists’ Club, Toledo Botanical Gardens, 5403 Elmer Dr. toledoartistclub.com





