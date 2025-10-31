Art Notes November 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

UToledo Employee Art Exhibition and Student

Art Showcase at Carlson Library Carlson Library, 2801 W. Bancroft St., hosts two fall exhibitions celebrating campus creativity. The UToledo Employee Art Exhibition, a juried show of faculty and staff work, runs October 28–November 1. The Student Art Showcase, featuring BA and BFA students, follows November 4–7. Both exhibits highlight the artistic talents of the UToledo community—from professionals to emerging student voices. utoledo.edu (800) 586-5336.

5th Annual Fallen Timbers Arts Festival

The Anthony Wayne Area Arts Commission hosts the 5th Annual Fallen Timbers Arts Festival on November 8–9 at The Shops at Fallen Timbers, 3100 Main St., Maumee, Suite 445. Hours: Saturday 11am–6pm, Sunday 11am–4pm. Free admission. Shop fine art, handmade goods and unique gifts from 38 local artists. Enjoy wine tastings from area vendors. theshopsatfallentimbers.com (419) 740-7080

Skin Crawl – Gallery Reception

Local artist Anastasia King presents Skin Crawl, a ceramic installation exploring autonomy, gender expression and queer identity in conservative American culture. A reception will be held Friday, November 14, from 6–8pm at 1401 Adams St. King’s work uses dynamic ceramic forms to reflect on dysphoria, bodily autonomy and navigating queer identity. Guests can meet the artist and enjoy light food and drink during the reception. theartscommission.org

Libbey House Fall Lecture Series: What’s New at the Toledo Museum of Art

Adam Levine, president, director and CEO of the Toledo Museum of Art, will highlight the

Museum’s first full gallery reinstallation in over 40 years. This project preserves historic spaces while offering a new, chronological journey through global art history—from antiquity to today—with a focus on cultural connections and inclusion. Thursday, November 13, from 6:30–8:00pm at the Libbey House (2008 Scottwood Ave.) $10, limited to 50 attendees. libbey-house.square.site

Hat Burning Workshop with Creative Fields

Join Cathy of Creative Fields at Adventure Spirits Distilling,10907 Waterville St., Whitehouse, for a Hat Burning Workshop on November 5 & 6, 6–9pm. Customize your own felt or straw hat using fire-etching, stencils, branding tools, paint and more. No experience needed; all supplies included. Drinks available for purchase. $65. Space is limited—register early. @creativefields on Instagram.

Sheree Hovsepian Artist Talk

The Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., welcomes multidisciplinary artist Sheree Hovsepian for a free public talk on Thursday, November 13, from 6–7pm, as part of her residency through the Glass Pavilion Artist in Residence Program (GAPP). Hovsepian, an Iranian-born, New York-based artist, blends photography, sculpture and collage with materials like string, wood and mirrors to explore identity, the female form and vulnerability. toledomuseum.org (419) 255-8000