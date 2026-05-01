Art Notes May 2026

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Toledo Area Sculptors Guild – Grand Exhibition

The Toledo Area Sculptors Guild (TASG) presents a grand exhibition of works by 11 guild members, running May 7–June 21. TASG brings together sculptors exploring diverse materials and techniques, including metal, glass, weaving and encaustic painting. Flatlanders Art Galleries, 202 W. Front St., Monroe. Flatlandersculpture.com

Maker’s Mart – Spring 2026

Discover unique handmade creations at Maker’s Mart on Saturday, May 9, from 11am–6pm at Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams St. Browse a variety of art and crafts from local makers, shop for one-of-a-kind items.. 1717 Adams St. shophandmadetoledo.com

Swanton Art Walk – Sip & Stroll

Join the Swanton Chamber of Commerce for Sip & Stroll: Swanton Art Walk on Saturday, May 9 from 1–4pm along Main Street. There will be handmade art, live acoustic music and DORA beverages. 102 N. Main St., Swanton [email protected].

Art & About: Jim White Memorial Paint Out

The Anthony Wayne Area Arts Commission presents the 13th annual Art & About: Jim White Memorial Paint Out, running May 29–June 2, in Waterville. This event invites local artists to paint throughout downtown, along the river and at scenic and historic locations. Registered artists can also enter work to be considered for the Exhibit at Waterville Branch Library, 800 Michigan Ave., June 3–July 24. Send name, contact info and painting dates to register by email [email protected]

Wood Type Wednesday at Pineapple Press & Design

Pineapple Press & Design hosts Wood Type Wednesday, a hands-on letterpress workshop where participants can design and print their own posters using antique presses and a

collection of wood and metal type. Wednesday, May 20, from 11:30am–1:30pm at 1827 Vermont Ave., Toledo. $35. pineapplepress.net

Stu’s House – Weekly Creative Night

Get creative with a collective of local artists at Stu’s House every Wednesday from 6:30–8:30pm. Enjoy an evening of coloring, collaging and connecting with Toledo’s art community. 39 N Huron St. stushouse.xyz