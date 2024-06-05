Art Notes June 2024

Maple & Main Art Festival in Sylvania

Maple & Main Art and Music Festival annually brings more than 5,000+ people to downtown Sylvania. With musicians on stage and regional artists lining Main Street exhibiting glass art, ceramics, jewelry, paintings and more, this free event runs Saturday, June 1, 11 am to 9:30 pm and Sunday, June 2, 10 am to 4:30 pm. Main Street, Downtown Sylvania. sylvaniaarts.org/mapleandmain

The Arts Commission’s June Art Loop

The Arts Commission partners with Metroparks Toledo for a first-ever Art Loop in the Park. This free community event at the Glass City Metropark celebrates art, natural spaces and the Glass City with activities and demonstrations, craft stations, music, roller skating, a scavenger hunt, a bike tune-up station and more. Saturday, June 15, noon to 4 pm. Glass City Metropark, 1505 Front St. theartscommission.org

58th Annual Crosby Festival of the Arts

Since 1965, Crosby Festival of the Arts, at Toledo Botanical Garden (formerly Crosby Gardens), has been set among the beautiful gardens. This festival, heralded as Ohio’s oldest outdoor juried art festival, welcomes participating artists and 10,000 or more guests each year. The three-day show features beautiful artwork, great local food, drinks and live music. June 28 through June 30. Tickets, $12 online, $15 at the gate. 5403 Elmer Drive. crosbyfest.com