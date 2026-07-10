Art Notes July 2026

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2026 Artist in Residence Art Exhibition

Owens Community College’s Walter E. Terhune Gallery hosts the 2026 Artist in Residence Art Exhibition through July 31, featuring work created through the college’s summer residency program by artists from the greater Toledo area. Walter E. Terhune Gallery, Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 7270 Biniker Dr., Perrysburg. Free. owens.edu

Butterfly Sculpture Migrates to Monarch Grief Center

A 7-by-7-foot monarch butterfly sculpture, by artist Jeff Drushal, is now installed outside the Monarch Grief Center in Downtown Perrysburg. Part of the “I Spy the Butterfly” public art project, the installation brings attention to monarch butterfly conservation while offering a striking visual landmark and photo opportunity. 314 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg. monarchgriefcenter.org. Free.

100 Works of Art Mural Tour on the Sandpiper

Join 100 Works of Art for a sunset cruise on the Maumee River aboard the Sandpiper, celebrating public art, creativity and community through a one-of-a-kind mural tour experi- ence. This special evening highlights the work and creative vision of Dean Davis. Thursday, July 23, 6–8pm. Sandpiper with J&M Cruise Lines, 120 Water St. $200. jmcruiselines.com

Art on the Mall at the University of Toledo Centennial Mall

Sunday, July 26 from 10am–4pm, the main campus is transforming into an outdoor art market. Hosted by the University of Toledo Alumni Association, this event features more than 100 artists. 2801 Bancroft St. Free. artonthemall.org