Art Notes January 2024

Adam Grant Centennial public reception

20 North Gallery presents the exhibit, Adam Grant Centennial, to celebrate the legacy of the late Toledo artist, Adam Grant. For the 100th anniversary of Grant’s birth, the exhibited works are from the Grant family private collection. Free and open to the public, Fri, Jan. 19. 6 pm to 9 pm Through March 23. 20northgallery.com.

Small Wonders Show

View works created by local artists at the The Artists Club’s Small Wonders Show at the Toledo Botanical Gardens. Through Jan. 24. 1 pm to 4 pm. 5403 Elmer Dr. metroparkstoledo.com.

Winter Art at the Maumee Library

The Maumee Library is hosting a winter art workshop where participants can create unique and wonderful wintery scenes to take home. Jan. 25, 4 pm to 5 pm. 501 River Road. 419-259-5200. events.toledolibrary.org.