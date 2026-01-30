Saturday, January 31, 2026
Art Notes February 2026

By TCP Staff
Toledo Artists Club
Faces of Those Around Us: People, Pets & Portraits

Explore the expressive connections between humans and animals in this portrait-focused exhibition, featuring familiar faces—both human and animal—in fresh, intimate ways. Toledo Artists’ Club, Sunday, February 1-Thursday, February 28, 11am–3pm. Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr.

Gallery Reception: Photography Beyond the Walls

Meet photographer Audrey Johnson, known for taking her work beyond traditional gallery spaces, she brings photography directly into everyday environments. “I want people to be a part of my experience while creating their own.” Friday, February 20, 6–8pm, at The Portal TSA, 1401 Adams St.

Gallery Exhibit: Drawn into Conflict The Evolution of War Comics

Explore how war has been portrayed through the often-overlooked medium of comic books. Drawn into Conflict: The Evolution of War Comics examines war as propaganda, interrogates gender roles and reveals how comics have both endorsed and challenged conflict through February 27 Carlson Library, South Gallery, University of Toledo, 2975 Centennial Dr. 419-530-2323. Utoledo.edu

The Portal TSA: Glass Studio Sessions

The Portal TSA invites the community to explore fused glass art with three upcoming hands-on studio sessions. On Wednesday, February 11, from 5-8pm, the Glass Studio Session is holding an open session to choose from a menu with differ- ent projects. This is to help with cutting, layering and fusing glass. Materials included. $15.

The Glass Portraits session offers a Valentine’s Day–themed experience where participants create fused glass portraits of a partner, friend or themselves. Saturday, February 14, 10am to noon, $45.

On Friday, February 21, from 10am–2pm, the Glass Studio Session welcomes all skill levels to experiment with cutting, layering and fusing glass. Materials included. $15. The Portal TSA, 1401 Adams St. theportalattsa.com

