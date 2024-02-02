Art Notes February 2024

Weekly Toledo Artists Club group

Join the Thursday Morning Painters at the Toledo Artists Club. Enjoy a few hours to work on your art of any medium with a group of fellow artists. $3 to attend. Contact msellie1229@outlook.com for more information. Thursday, Feb. 1, 9am to 12pm. 5403 Elmer Drive. tockify.com

BGSU Early Music Ensemble to perform at the Toledo Museum of Art

After a self-guided tour of the exhibition, join the BGSU Early Music Ensemble in the Great Gallery for a performance of 17th century Italian Baroque instrumental music at 3pm. Saturday, Feb. 25. $10. 2445 Monroe St. 419-255-8000. Toledomuseum.org

Heart Gallery presents Lunch and Learn

Enjoy lunch and discuss the Japanese art of Kintsugi.pottery, which takes broken pottery and repairs it with lacquer and gold. Contact kate@stpaulstoledo.org for more information. Thursday, Feb. 15, 12pm. Hearth Gallery and Studios, 428 N Erie. allevents.in