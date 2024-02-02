Sunday, February 4, 2024
Home Arts & Culture

Art Notes February 2024

By Leslie Anne Shore
The newly renovated Huller Art House.
The newly renovated Huller Art House. Photos provided by Dani Fuller.

Weekly Toledo Artists Club group

Join the Thursday Morning Painters at the Toledo Artists Club. Enjoy a few hours to work on your art of any medium with a group of fellow artists. $3 to attend. Contact msellie1229@outlook.com for more information. Thursday, Feb. 1, 9am to 12pm. 5403 Elmer Drive. tockify.com 

BGSU Early Music Ensemble to perform at the Toledo Museum of Art

After a self-guided tour of the exhibition, join the BGSU Early Music Ensemble in the Great Gallery for a performance of 17th century Italian Baroque instrumental music at 3pm. Saturday, Feb. 25. $10. 2445 Monroe St. 419-255-8000. Toledomuseum.org 

Heart Gallery presents Lunch and Learn

Enjoy lunch and discuss the Japanese art of Kintsugi.pottery, which takes broken pottery and repairs it with lacquer and gold. Contact kate@stpaulstoledo.org for more information. Thursday, Feb. 15, 12pm. Hearth Gallery and Studios, 428 N Erie. allevents.in

Previous articleFilm Notes February 2024
Next articlePuzzle February 2024
Leslie Anne Shore

Recent Articles

Explore

Magazines

© 2024 Toledo City Paper. All Rights Reserved. Website development by Web Publisher PRO