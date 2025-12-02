Art Notes December 2025

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Glamour, Gaze and the Modern Stage — TMA Lecture

Visit the Glass Pavilion Saturday, December 20, at 2pm for a lecture by Dr. Emily Stoehrer, Senior Curator of Jewelry at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. Stoehrer explores 100 years of Hollywood jewels in conjunction with the exhibit, Radiance and Reverie: From the Collection of Neil Lane, which runs through January 18, 2026. Free. Registration is encouraged. tma.ticketapp.org/portal/product/788

FOCUS 2025 – 54th Annual Show

The Center for the Visual Arts, Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St. hosts the 54th Annual Historic FOCUS Show through December 13. This landmark exhibition celebrates the vision, passion and creativity of Toledo’s artists. Each year adds a new chapter to a tradition that inspires and connects generations. Facebook @The FOCUS Show

Local Visions Show

Experience the creativity of Toledo’s artists at the Local Visions Show, now through January 28th, at the Toledo Artists’ Club, 5403 Elmer Dr., within the Toledo Botanical Gardens. This annual exhibition showcases the talent and perspectives of the regional arts community through a variety of mediums. toledoartistclub.com

Heralding the Holidays 2025

Kick off the holiday season at Toledom Botanical Garden Artist Village, 5403 Elmer Dr., with Heralding the Holidays 2025 shopping event. This festive tradition features gifts and art galore, including blown glass ornaments, decorations and handmade treasures. Enjoy demonstrations and creations from local arts organizations, including Toledo Stained Glass Guild, Toledo Glass Guild, Toledo Potters Guild, Photo Arts Club of Toledo and more. Food vendors will be on hand. Friday December 5, 4-8 pm, Saturday December 6, 10am-5pm, Sunday December 7, 11am-4pm. artvillage419.org

DIY After Dark

Unwind and get creative at DIY After Dark, Thursday, December 18, from 6-9pm at Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams St. This monthly adult (18+) craft night offers a relaxed, social space to work on your own projects or explore new ideas. Bring a current project, start something new or choose a DIY kit from the shop—pre-registered guests receive 20% off any kit. The space is BYOB. shophandmadetoledo.com

Elevated DIY & DABauchery with Wick-ed Palette Studio

Experience a one-of-a-kind evening at Elevated DIY & DABauchery, Saturday, December 20, from 6-8pm at Wick-ed Palette Studio. This unique event blends cannabis, art and candle making for an unforgettable creative experience. Guided by Callisto Terra, craft your own candle, customizing scents, names and jar décor. Enjoy a complimentary dab bar with premium cannabis concentrates, expertly guided by The Cannabar staff to enhance relaxation and creativity. $50. wpstudio.as.me