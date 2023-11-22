Art Notes December 2023

Small Wonders Show

Enjoy works created by local artists at the The Artists Club’s Small Wonders Show at the Toledo Botanical Gardens. Dec. 1 to Jan. 24. 1 pm to 4 pm. 5403 Elmer Dr. metroparkstoledo.com

Annual Juried Exhibition

Sylvania and Sister City, Woodstock, ON have partnered to host an international juried show featuring artists from both cities. The exhibition can be viewed from 10 am to 4 pm through Dec. 20. Canticle Arts Center at Lourdes University. 5335 Silica Dr. Sylvaniaarts.org

Joel Fremion: Fabric of the Midwest

Indiana artist Joel Fremion’s intricate fabric collages are featured at 20 North Gallery through Dec. 23. Open to the public Wednesday – Saturday from 12 pm to 4 pm, or by appointment. 18 N St. Clair Street. 20northgallery.com