Art Notes August 2025

Watercolor Painting Workshop at Handmade Toledo on August 23

Discover the joy of watercolor painting at Handmade Toledo, 1717 Adams Street, on Saturday, Aug. 23 from 1:30 to 3 pm. This relaxed workshop guides participants through essential watercolor techniques while creating two unique cards to take home. Snacks will be provided and all materials are included. The class welcomes anyone age 13 and up. The session costs $25. midwestcraftingcrew.com

DIY After Dark – A Monthly Maker Meet-Up

DIY After Dark at Handmade Toledo is a free, monthly 18+ event where adults can unwind with crafts, creativity, and community. The next gathering takes place Thursday, Aug. 21 from 6–9 pm, inviting guests to bring their own projects, sip a favorite drink (BYOB), share snacks, and enjoy a laid-back evening in a welcoming maker space. Pre-registered attendees receive 20% off any DIY kit in the shop. No pressure, no rules—just hands-on fun, casual conversation, and the chance to meet fellow creatives in the heart of Toledo.

Journey of Beauty: Art by the Sylvania Franciscan Sisters on Display in August

The Toledo Lucas County Main Library at 325 N. Michigan St. continues to showcase Journey of Beauty, an exhibition featuring nearly 60 artworks by 20 sisters from the Sylvania Franciscan community. On display through August 8, this unique collection spans over 100 years and reflects the sisters’ deep faith and artistic heritage inspired by St. Francis. Founded by Mother M. Adelaide Sandusky, the exhibit invites visitors to explore the connection between beauty and the Divine through diverse styles and media. The library is open daily from 9 a.m., welcoming art lovers and the community alike.